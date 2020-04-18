São Paulo, June 2019 – Ronaldo Rodrigues has just taken over as Regional Director of Proudfoot Brasil for the Northeast region. Global brand, leader in operational management consultancy, with more than 70 years in the market, the company competes in a segment where there are specialists in labor training and in strategic consultancy, but differentiates itself by presenting a “hands on” value proposition in projects “, following on the shop floor, inside the client, the day to day and the continuous improvements of the project.

Within this bold business context, Rodrigues has the challenge of leading Proudfoot’s new businesses in the Northeast region. With over 30 years of experience in the financial market and solid professional career, the executive has great affinity with local companies and culture for having led projects with renowned brands such as the Pague Menos Group; 3 Hearts; M Dias Branco; J Macedo; Edson Queiroz Group.

In Maranhão and Piauí, he developed projects with the Equatorial Energia Group (Celpa and CEMAR); Mateus Group; Claudino Group; Credishop and Carvalho Fernandes.

“We arrived at a critical moment in the economy, but very adequate to our value proposal to increase the operational excellence of companies in the Northeast, which need to improve their results by reducing costs, improving the performance of the team of professionals and having a positive impact on business management. in a general way “, explains the Regional Director of Proudfoot Brasil.

Rodrigues will be based in the city of Fortaleza, a strategic point for his performance in the region.

About Proudfoot

Present in more than 90 locations, Proudfoot is a global company, a leader in operational management consulting. The core competence is the rapid implementation and disciplined execution of solutions aimed at delivering measurable and sustainable results. Its services help companies to accelerate the execution of their plans and strategies in order to obtain substantial improvements in performance and profitability. The group of experts works to quickly install performance improvement programs aimed at revenue growth, expense reduction and asset productivity.

Responsible for more than 18 thousand projects worldwide, Proudfoot has more than 70 years of tradition in Operational Management Consulting and collects an enviable list of major industry brands worldwide such as Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Diageo, Kraft, Rhodia, among many others.

