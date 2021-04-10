Proud of her blemishes, Jem Wolfie shows off her figure

Proud of her imperfections, Jem Wolfie shows off her figure | Instagram

Not even the most recognized model is perfect and even Jem Wolfie has shown it extremely proud, showing her imperfections without any ties, because honestly we all have them and there is no need to be ashamed.

The model Australian Jem Wolfie is undoubtedly an example for everyone, because not only does he dedicate himself to modeling, but he is also a basketball player, chef, knows about music, art and everything about the fitness world.

On many occasions she has shown how her body has changed over the years and it depends on what she is looking for.

On this occasion he shared a photograph somewhat different from all the others where it looks as if he did not have any single imperfection, but in this everything is different, since squatting and in a bathing suit he shows the cellulite that he has on his legs .

That’s right, as you could see in this photo, fortunately more and more models are showing a degree of editing and without a doubt this is appreciated by millions of people who admire them, since they look for those celebrities who are not afraid of being natural .