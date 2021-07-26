Proud, Noelia shares her passion for helping others | Instagram

For the flirtatious singer Noelia, sharing one of her achievements as an entrepreneur is a great pride, especially because with the creation of her platarfoma Celebrityiffy millions of people will be able to take advantage of your talents.

Noelia’s passion for helping other people opened the way for her to develop this new App which will not only help a few, but millions thanks to its scope and how promising it is.

Within a short time as the platform gains popularity, the content creators as well as professionals they will have the opportunity to earn more money than in other platforms that to date are somewhat limited in terms of earnings for those who share their content.

Apparently Celebriffy was a project that he started developing now that he has been studying at the executive school of Harvard, with the aim of not only enriching her but also the people around her and the content creators.

Also read: Demi Rose shows off her figure, painted in a cute painting!

This has been one of the most brilliant ideas that the businesswoman has had and of which she feels the most pride and excitement, who despite not having exact knowledge about business development, has been doing it very well for years. Little by little he gained experience with his other companies, however in the creation of this specific project he has put more effort and discipline.

It was thus that after a year and three months this new application emerged with which it is expected to become profitable in a short time, the interpreter of “I did not fail“She was supported by around 65 people on her team, who managed to carry out this project with which you can now start generating your own money, she has been promoting it herself and sharing some sample videos.

Noelia She is one of the celebrities who over the years continues to reinvent and evolve, not only as a person today she also does it as an entrepreneurial woman, perhaps her general objective is to be able to provide more opportunities to other people.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

As I always say, it is gratifying to give people tools so that they can develop financially and conquer their dreams, “wrote Noelia.

Some specialists on the subject have affirmed that Celebriffy is a promising platform with which surely not only the singer will manage to become even more popular than it already is, also other personalities, influencers and even professionals will become stars through the application.