Proud! Noelia boasts success of her Noelicious brand | Instagram

As she walked flirtatiously down the sidewalk, the singer, model and also businesswoman Noelia shared a video where, in addition to showing off her figure, she proudly shared the success her brand has had Noelicious.

“Fell the love from Noelia” is the phrase that you will find as a slogan on her Online page, Noelicious has become the characteristic brand of the interpreter of “Candle“, you can easily identify her designs, since Noelia herself uses them constantly in her Instagram posts.

Designs both in lace and transparent, tight and loose fabrics is what you will find in her store, not only for regular sizes but also plus size, with unique and truly captivating designs, there is no doubt that the businesswoman and celebrity thought of any type of woman .

On his Instagram he shared a video a day ago where she appears with some black sky leggings with some parts of her legs that are transparent, as well as a nice high-neck blouse, both in black.

In her description she mentions that she is proud of the acceptance that her brand has had and that precisely on the avenue she is walking through in five stores you will be able to find her models, this being a single avenue, surely we could find more stores in different parts of the city. Although the city did not share what it was, it would not be a surprise if we find it all over the United States, where it currently resides.

Who said I couldn’t? … Step firmly and forward and you will achieve all your dreams, “wrote Noelia.

This brand is one of the many that this beautiful businesswoman has, thanks to its popularity it has grown exponentially and it has also known how to take advantage of it, every day its name continues to be better known not only for music, now also for its beauty and for being a enterprising and intelligent woman.

In reality, there have been very few times that Noelia celebrates the success of her companies, it seems that she has a taste for going unnoticed and not making so much noise, however there has been so much acceptance by the public that it is difficult not to turn to see her or pay attention to what he does.

Whenever he has the wise decision to share an achievement, he humbly does so by thanking the audience and his work team, for the interpreter of “I did not fail“Her most recent single being grateful is something that characterizes her and fills her with pride as well as her achievements.