Proud mom! Inés Gómez Mont boasts Inesita’s graduation

Becoming a mother is one of the most important experiences for Inés Gómez Mont, who has found all the satisfactions in motherhood. And although she really enjoys being a mother, the driver admitted that the stage she lived with her first-born was undoubtedly very special, as it was when she first experienced mother’s love.

“My little girl who taught me to be a mother and who gave me the best experience I could imagine. Without a doubt, 11 years ago I did not give you life, you gave it to me. You woke me up the most beautiful feeling in the world that I never imagined I could feel for someone in the world ”, shared Inés in a message dedicated to her daughter written on the occasion of the little girl’s 11th birthday, which they celebrated last September.

“I don’t know if I’m the best mom for you, but without a doubt, I strive every day to fill your heart. I hope that one day you will read this (when you have Instagram, because I still won’t give you permission, even if you beg me to have it) and know how proud I am of you and how lucky I feel to be your mom. You are my teacher in motherhood and I know that through the stages that you are discovering by my side, you are teaching me many values ​​and unforgettable experiences ”, she added, moved.