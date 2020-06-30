The Governor of Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo, reviewed the protocols to be followed during the first phase of partial reopening in the state

Héctor Astudillogovernor of Warrior, reported that, with the support of security forces of the three levels of government, this morning the evolution of the pandemic was monitored by coronavirus COVID-19 and the protocols to be followed during the first phase of partial reopening in the state were reviewed.

The state president detailed that he met virtually with officials of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), the National Guard, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the State Attorney General’s Office and the Guerrero Public Security Secretariat, to also review the incidents of the last hours.

Through his Twitter account, the state president added that probable conflicts in the entity, with the support of law enforcement.

On Monday, Astudillo announced that next Thursday, July 2, activities in the entity could be reopened to 30 percent, but with strict health protocols, in the event of the contingency due to COVID-19.

In interview with Joaquín López-Dóriga for Formula Radio, the state president said that if the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light It allows it, the entity’s beaches will reopen on Thursday, but only so that people can go for a walk and be a space for relaxation, not for the party.

On Wednesday we have the traffic light information. We believe that the traffic light for Guerrero, which is red today, will be in orange from Wednesday that we have information. On day 2 we are going to do the reopening that has to do with percentages of hotels, restaurants, sports centers, also of course transportation, the issue of aeronautical issues, the sea, religious matters, “he said.

Astudillo Flores He said that he expects the opening in the entity to be carried out in an intelligent way, so that the partnership of society, since if there is no support for a few days it would have to be closed again.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital