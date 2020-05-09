RIO – A protocol for assisting victims of covid-19, launched by four national medical entities, suggests parameters for doctors to choose which patients will have priority to go to ICUs or respirators – procedures that can be fundamental for them not to die. According to the document, based on resolutions of the Federal Council of Medicine, national legislation, the federal constitution and other texts, resources “in exhaustion” should be allocated to those who have the best chance of survival.

Very serious patients, with reduced chances of life, would receive other care, possibly in the infirmary. Screening considers key function assessment scores, pre-existing comorbidities and the possibility of a year or more of survival. The adoption of measures is not mandatory – it is a suggestion with legal and scientific bases for the choice to be made.

“We know that this (choosing who will receive the resource that can save your life) is very hard from the moral point of view,” says intensive care physician Lara Kretzer, one of the authors of the “Recommendations of AMIB (Association of Intensive Medicine) Brazilian Association), ABRAMEDE (Brazilian Association of Emergency Medicine, SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology) and ANCP (National Academy of Palliative Care) for allocating resources under exhaustion during the COVID-19 pandemic “.” It is a morally decision We are not trained for this “, he says. The document was also written by Eduardo Berbigier, Rafael Lisboa, Ana Cristina Grumann and Joel Andrade.

The screening model was created by AMIB and ABRAMEDE and reviewed by SBGG and ANCP. He recommends that, first, the Sofa score (Sequential Organ Failure Assessment) be calculated for the patient. It is a scoring system used internationally, which considers the respiratory, cardiovascular, liver, renal, neurological and coagulation functions. Each of these factors receives a score, from zero to four – the higher, the worse the state.

Then, it is evaluated whether the patient has severe comorbidities – other diseases, in an advanced state -, with expected survival of less than one year. The assessment is converted into points, preferably by SPCIT-BR (national version of the Supportive and Palliative Care Indicators Tool) or PIG-GSF (Proactive Identification Guidance Registration Form). They are instruments with clinical data that suggest a greater probability that the patient is in the last year of life.

The third factor to be applied is a “measure of functionality, or Performance Status, called ECOG, a scale developed by the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group. Widely used in cancer patients, ECOG” seeks to quantify physical functional capacity and the capacity for independence and self-care of the patient. “The worse the PS, the lower the patient’s physiological reserve and the worse the clinical outcomes, say the authors in the document.

The document then recommends adding the points from the previous three items. And he advises to allocate “the ICU or MV bed (mechanical ventilator) to the patient with the lowest total score as long as there was no tie”. If patients are tied, the tiebreaker will be, first by the lowest total SOFA score. Then, if equality in assessments prevails, it will be resolved by the clinical judgment of the screening team.

PRE-CONDITIONS

Lara Kretzer points out that the use of the screening protocol should be an exception, imposed by the reality of lack of vacancies in the face of the advancement of the new coronavirus. It does not exempt, he says, the authorities from investing in the expansion of resources destined to the care of pandemic patients. And it could only be triggered, according to the document, if some conditions were met. Among them are the identification of the compatibility of the protocol with the Brazilian bioethical and legal framework; the declaration of a state of emergency in public health; the recognition that reasonable efforts have been made to increase the supply of depleted resources.

“Everything (in the screening process) must be registered, written, subject to audit,” says Lara. She states that the screening protocol “takes the weight off the technical decision, the moral decision and the legal issue” of the professionals involved. The screening process should be communicated to the patient’s family “in an empathetic manner,” says the document.

The document cites the Federal Constitution and its recognition, as a principle, of the dignity of the human person as a basis; resolutions of the Federal Council of Medicine and provisions of the Code of Medical Ethics that prohibit euthanasia (shortening the patient’s life, even at his request) and dysthanasia (its extension, with useless procedures). The same texts allow orthothanasia (limitation or suspension of procedures and treatments that prolong the life of the terminally ill patient, of serious and incurable illness), and mention the obligation of palliative care. Also remembered is the CFM resolution that establishes criteria for indicating admission or discharge for patients in the ICU.

“The resolution recommends that ICU admissions should be based, among other criteria, on the patient’s need, prognosis and potential benefit to the patient. The prioritization criteria are: i) Priority 1: patients who need life support interventions , with high probability of recovery and without any limitation of therapeutic support; ii) Priority 2: patients who need intensive monitoring, due to the high risk of needing immediate intervention, and without any limitation of therapeutic support; iii) Priority 3: patients who need life support interventions, with low probability of recovery or with limited therapeutic intervention; iv) Priority 4: patients who need intensive monitoring, due to the high risk of needing immediate intervention, but with limited therapeutic intervention; and v) Priority 5: patients with terminal illness, or dying, without possibility of recovery “, states the document.

The starting point for the work completed by the four entities on May 1 was an American model, developed in the State of Maryland, but it had to be adapted to Brazil. A point rejected here, after public consultation with other entities, including the areas of bioethics and legal, was the use of the criterion age in screening. In the Brazilian model, this parameter was considered discriminatory – and eliminated. There was also concern that in the selection processes, gender, race, income, social origin etc.

PRECONCEPTIONS

The president of the National Academy of Palliative Care, André Filipe Junqueira, says that the protocol can be used for all diseases, despite having been designed for covid-19. It would be the case that there is a patient with the new coronavirus in a very serious condition and a victim of myocardial infarction, for example, and only one ICU or respirator in the hospital. “Imagine a 50-year-old man with a heart attack and another with advanced cancer who got covid”, he explains. “The person with a heart attack would have priority.”

And how to deal with family members of people in this situation? For Junqueira, it is necessary to resort to the concept of “welcoming communication”, as in the protocols of catastrophe. “It is necessary to show that the patient was not prioritized, but will be treated in another way”, he says. “Giving priority cannot be a tool for exclusion. Everyone deserves care.”

Junqueira says that the pandemic causes the intensive and unprecedented use of resources from health systems, which have no alternative but to prioritize who they are going to allocate them to. For comparison, he recalled the Haiti earthquake in 2010 and the 2006 tsunami, but recalled that the impact, in each of these cases, was unique and targeted. “Imagine that every day,” he says.

TAKE YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.