COVID-19 is here to change the world. It is a reality with which we will have to live for a long time and we must adapt to all the changes it generates. Well, Formula 1 does not escape this either and therefore there will be several modifications, among them the crowds on the starting grid, the celebrations and the award on the podium.

Ross Brawn, F1 sports director, said: “Due to the implementation of the procedures, we need to be safe and secure from the COVID-19. The practices we have had in the past cannot be done now. A grill full of people , which was part of Formula 1, will not happen for now. For this reason every aspect from the moment the teams arrive until they leave, is not yet completely finished, for we are working with the FIA ​​to polish it. “

Regarding the podium ceremony, the Brit commented: It will not be done for now, but we are looking to do something on the grid after the race. One option would be to line up the cars on the track and the drivers stay in front of them. We can’t give the trophies, since somebody can’t be around presenting it, but we’ve worked on this, we have plans and procedures, so we’re looking at how we can present them on TV. “

Finally on protocol acts before starting the race, Brawn noted: “In acts like the national anthem, you can’t have the drivers grouped together and you can’t have the future FIA ​​stars in front of them. These kids will be part of a virtual show. They will have the uniforms sent to them and they will return videos with a message to reproduce, so there are many things we can do to make it entertaining. ”