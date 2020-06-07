San Francisco, Jun 6 . .- While on the Atlantic coast, thousands of people gathered this Saturday in the streets of Washington, on the other side of the US, the protesters literally reached the Pacific Ocean and collapsed the iconic golden gate bridge in san francisco

Today’s march in the Californian city was different from those that have been taking place throughout the area in recent days to denounce police brutality and call for racial justice after the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer. in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A ROW TO CROSS THE BRIDGE

The change has not only been a scenario, but logistics has also been affected, since to cross the bridge a much narrower kilometer line had to be formed than usual and it was progressing at a very slow pace, with thousands of people patiently waiting their turn to gain access to the gigantic infrastructure.

Police did not cut the lanes of vehicle traffic, so protesters had to move through the section for pedestrians, just three meters wide, to move from San Francisco to Marin County, on the other side of the narrow.

“This area, with the bridge and the bay, is a symbol of San Francisco’s progressive thinking and always moving forward. Of all the protests I have been to this week, this is the most beautiful one for me,” he said. Efe Avicia Rodgers, an NGO worker and a neighbor near the bridge.

PROTEST BETWEEN TRAFFIC, WIND AND VIEWS

The particular scene also left curious images, such as that of an elderly black woman who, leaning on the barrier that separates the section for pedestrians from that of cars, held a poster with the slogan “We are tired of this shit” and dedicated a cut of sleeves to motorists.

Beside him was a never-ending river of protesters wrestling against the intense wind to keep him from taking his posters of “Black Lives Matter” (“The lives of blacks matter”) and “All Cops Are Bastards” They are bastards “), while trying to take photographs with their mobile phones of the impressive views of the bay and San Francisco to their right.

A small clearing opened between the crowds: the one courteously left by attendees to allow Linda Ellis, a professor emeritus at San Francisco State University, who was advancing in a wheelchair pushed by her husband.

“We need more African-Americans to study law because only by studying law and changing the laws will we achieve a real change. I hope this is something that I can get to see,” the teacher, with graying hair and wearing a Star shirt, told Efe Trek.

THE PARKING, CLOSED

Reaching the bridge was not an easy task, since in addition to having access in the middle of a natural park, most of the parking lots around it remain closed due to the confinement decree and the social distancing orders that continue in force in San Francisco due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus, many of the attendees decided to take advantage of the occasion to do a little exercise and take a trip of several kilometers through the Presidio Park until they reached the bridge, which, inaugurated in 1937 and in an “art deco” style, is undoubtedly the most recognizable place in San Francisco worldwide.

Marc Arcas

