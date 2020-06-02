15 minutes. The United States experienced a new night of protests and riots, despite the declared curfews in major cities, one week after George Floyd’s death, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

In the capital, Washington, DC, some protesters remained in parts of the city center, despite security forces trying to disperse them.

Some groups threw stones and destroyed the shop windows.

After 23:00 local time, there were still protesters on the streets. A military helicopter hovered low over the area, in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Minutes before the curfew, which began at 7:00 p.m. local time, the police dispersed protesters gathered next to the White House with rubber balls and tear gas so that President Donald Trump could leave on foot shortly. later and photograph with a Bible next to a nearby church.

Looting in New York

Meanwhile, in New York, the first looting began at sunset, which is the fifth consecutive day of protests in the city for the death of Floyd.

At 9 p.m. local time, the huge Microsoft store on luxurious Fifth Avenue was ransacked by young protesters despite large wooden planks posted on the doors.

The first assaults on stores occurred despite the significant police presence in the area.

The security forces, however, were trying to maintain order in the privileged area of ​​the Big Apple. There they were seen in the early afternoon of massive peaceful protests for the death of Floyd, which then turned violent.

The police arrested one of the assailants, despite the fact that dozens of people entered the store to steal electronic products. Subsequently, the uniformed officers arrested two more people in the vicinity.

The stores of Nintendo, Michael Kors, Kate Spade or Barnes and Noble on Fifth Avenue were not spared either. In addition, the police confronted youths who broke into a facility located at the Rockefeller Center.

Atlanta

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, police swept downtown streets in an attempt to disperse protests after the curfews came into effect at 9:00 p.m.

The CNN television network pointed out that the protesters threw stones at the agents who responded with tear gas.

Soon after, the situation calmed down, although police reported that at least 52 people were detained on Monday.

The Angels

Meanwhile, on the west coast in Los Angeles, police arrested dozens of people on the street after the curfew began at Sunset Boulevar, in Hollywood, according to local media.

Looting was also reported on Van Nuys Boulevard.

In another part of the country, in Texas, there were altercations between protesters who had closed a bridge in Dallas and the police.

Officers fired tear gas at participants in the protest, some of whom were detained. Many of them sat on the ground to prevent the police from advancing across the bridge.

On the other hand, in Chicago, in the state of Illinois, thousands of people participated in peaceful protests in the Lakeview and Uptown areas, and there were looting in various neighborhoods.