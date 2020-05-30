© Provided by the Associated Press

A protester breaks windows on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Atlanta’s CNN headquarters in a show of outrage at the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – Protesters marched, blocked traffic, and in some cases violently lashed out at police as protests erupted in dozens of US cities on Friday following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed his knee to his neck as he stopped him in Minnesota.

In Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and beyond, thousands of protesters carried signs that said, “He said I can’t breathe. Justice for George. ” They chanted “Without justice there is no peace” and “Say your name, George Floyd.”

After hours of peaceful protests in downtown Atlanta, some protesters suddenly turned violent, hitting police patrols, setting fire to one, spray-painting the CNN logo at the chain’s headquarters, and forcibly shoving a restaurant. The crowd threw bottles at the officers, chanting “Quit your jobs.”

There were people on the rooftops watching what was happening, and some laughed as the fighting broke out. The non-conformists ignored calls from the police to disperse. Some protesters moved to the interstate highway through the city to try to block it.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms passionately addressed protesters at a press conference: “This is not a protest. This is not in keeping with the spirit in which Martin Luther King Jr. operated. ”

“You are dishonoring our city,” he told the nonconformists. “You are dishonoring the life of George Floyd and all the other people who have been murdered in this country. We are better than this. We are better than this as a city. We are better than this as a country. Go home, go home. “

Bottoms was flanked by rappers T.I. and Killer Mike, and by King’s daughter Bernice King.

Killer Mike was crying when he spoke.

“We have to be better than this moment. We have to be better than burning our own houses. Because if we lose Atlanta, what do we have? ”He said.