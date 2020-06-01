USA

At least some 40 cities in the United States, including the capital – Washington DC – have imposed curfews on Sunday in response to the violent riots that have occurred across the country in the last two nights during protests by the death of African-American citizen George Floyd while he was being detained by Minneapolis Police officers.

Hours earlier, the United States National Guard has confirmed the mobilization of 5,000 troops in 15 states and the District of Columbia, where the capital, Washington, D.C. is located, to contain the unrest resulting from the protests over Floyd’s death.

Thus, there are several points in California, such as Los Angeles County, San Francisco, or Beverly Hills, where the curfew has been decreed. As in other cities in a score of states, such as Denver, Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago, Indianapolis, Louisville, Detroit, Kansas, Cleveland, Seattle, Philadelphia, Portland, Dallas, or San Antonio, in others.

In the Arizona case, authorities have imposed a curfew across the state this week. Its governor, Doug Ducey, has indicated, according to CNN, that this measure will allow the Police “to arrest those people who plan to mutiny, loot or cause damage and riots.”

Protests have continued this Sunday, as in New York City, where police officers have been seen joining the demands of protesters, who have called for justice for Floyd amid peaceful mobilizations.

For its part, the Hennepin Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, in the northern United States, has confirmed this Sunday the transfer to Derek Chauvin County Jail, the Minneapolis Police officer who imprisoned Floyd’s neck with his knee for almost ten minutes, despite repeatedly letting him know he couldn’t breathe.

“A VIOLATION AGAINST HUMANITY”

The chief of the Minneapolis Police, Medaria Arradondo, in the midst of the new day of mobilizations that has taken place this Sunday in the city, has sent his condolences to the victim’s family and has assured that he “would remove heaven and earth” in order to bring Floyd back.

“I am here to pay my respects,” Arradondo said on CNN cameras. “I am very sorry for the loss of Mr. Floyd. If I could do anything to bring him back, I would. He would move heaven and earth.”

Arradondo has explained that he chose to expel Chauvin and the other three officers because in his opinion it was “a violation against humanity”, as well as “a violation against the oath that most men and women made by wearing the police uniform” .

“We are absolutely against this. This is contrary to what we believe,” said the chief of the Minneapolis Police.

Floyd’s death this week has sparked protests, riots and looting in the most populous city in the state of Minnesota, now under a state of emergency.

Throughout the nights of Friday and Saturday there have been protests and riots in some thirty cities in the country, which have resulted in three deaths and hundreds of detainees.