© Provided by Telemundo

A protest in Brooklyn, New York, over the death of Eric Garner.

By Jon Schuppe for NBC News

In July 2014, New York City police threw a black man suspected of a misdemeanor to the ground and suffocated on the sidewalk while a witness videotaped him screaming, “I can’t breathe.”

Eric Garner’s death sparked protests across the city and across the country, leading to the creation of a fledgling project called Black Lives Matter, which was exacerbated a few weeks later with the death of Michael Brown police in Ferguson. , Missouri.

Driven by those events, and the deaths of other black men and women in police custody, the movement shed light on the use of force by the police and on legal tactics targeting minorities and low-income people.

But despite all the change that came about as a result of that effort, it has not been enough to stop the deaths or disparate treatment, or to end the fear, repression, and resentment that millions of Americans feel at the way who are treated by their police and by their country.

Those emotions have flared once again, now to a level not seen in decades, from the video-recorded death of a black man suspected of a misdemeanor who died of suffocation when a white officer put his knee on his neck in Minneapolis while screaming : “I can’t breathe”.

Protesters in dozens of cities, confined to their homes for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, took to the streets to condemn the death of George Floyd. [Quienes protestan contra la muerte de George Floyd en sus propias palabras: “Somos seres humanos que queremos justicia”]

Businesses have been looted and burned. Police have repelled protests with rubber bullets and tear gas. Dozens of protesters and officers have been injured. A dozen states have activated their National Guards.

The riots and chaos echo the protests that convulsed the nation after the 1968 murder of Martin Luther King Jr. and the 1992 acquittals of Los Angeles police officers involved in the videotaped beating of Rodney King.

“You are seeing a different kind of anger than you have ever seen before,” said Cedric Alexander, a former director of public safety in Dekalb County, Georgia, and a former police chief in Rochester, New York, who now advises law enforcement public order and the different agencies to improve community relations. “And this is not over. The riots will stop, but the powder kegs will continue,” he added.

Alexander served on former President Barack Obama’s Task Force on Police Surveillance in the 21st Century, which was created in the wake of the deaths of Brown and Garner to improve public confidence in the police.

His final report, released in March 2015, made recommendations that were implemented by many police departments, but the document was essentially neglected by President Donald Trump and his attorney generals, who have put their efforts into supervising police departments. with problems and have criticized the protesters because, in their opinion, they do not deserve police protection.

“Someone needs to get that report out of the trash can task force, dust it off and open it again,” said Alexander.

He, along with protesters and civil rights activists, consider that the current wave of unrest is not just a response to Floyd’s death, or about Trump’s decisions that have fueled the country’s division, but a reaction to several recent events. which again highlight the racism of generations of the police and society.

[Lea nuestra cobertura de las manifestaciones por la muerte de George Floyd]

The first trigger for the new wave of protests dates back to February 23, when a black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was shot to death in Brunswick, Georgia, after being chased by a former police officer and his son, an attack captured on video but did not come to light until May 5.

The second was the death on March 13 of lifeguard Breonna Taylor at her Louisville, Kentucky home when police executed a search warrant on her home targeting her ex-boyfriend. The third was a video-recorded confrontation on May 25 in New York between a black man and a white woman who called police to report that “an African American” was threatening her after he asked her to put the strap on her dog in an area that does not allow dogs without leashes.

That same day, hours later, Floyd, 46, was charged with paying with a suspicious-looking $ 20 bill at a Minneapolis grocery store. The officers approached him and, as he was being transferred to the patrol car, he fell to the ground. Passers-by videotaped how Officer Derek Chauvin squeezed Floyd’s neck with his knee for almost 9 minutes, while the victim complained that she couldn’t breathe and pleaded for her mother.

All four events occurred while much of the United States was confined by the coronavirus outbreak, which has exacerbated the country’s racial and economic divisions: Americans of color and low-income people are more likely to get sick and die of COVID-19. They are more likely to lose their jobs and homes because of the impact on their outbreak economies. In some places, the police disproportionately reproach blacks for violating social distancing measures.

“We are at a peak of a pandemic in the first place, so everyone is shaken with fear. Everyone has been locked up for the past few months. And now in the midst of a pandemic, the black community especially has to fight for the risk they are running. their lives, “said LiIly Camp, a protester in Atlanta.

“I know this is going to be painted as, ‘African Americans are violent. This protest is dangerous. It is not doing any good.’ But I would like to say that the people who are doing this are doing it because they are scared and tired and not we have the right to tell people that they should not be violent and should do things peacefully, when the government is also using violence and spreading fear, “he added.

Civil rights advocates have also expressed frustration at resistance within many police agencies, including officers’ unions, to reforms such as more effective civilian oversight and disciplinary systems. In many parts of the country, people from minority groups continue to be arrested and killed at disproportionate levels. And the number of people killed by the police each year remains constant.

In many of the cities that are the scene of the current violent protests, the population has no confidence in the police, as in Louisville, which still resents the death of Taylor; Philadelphia, where several officers were caught making racist Facebook posts; Chicago, whose long history of scandals includes the 2014 police shooting of Laquan McDonald; Cincinnati, which has been trying to reform its department since the 2001 riots, as well as in Ferguson and the neighboring city of St. Louis.

[Los hombres negros de Minneapolis tienen miedo: “Siento que podría ser el próximo]”

Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color, said the violent protests and riots are the result of a broken justice system that has ignored the voices of black Americans for decades, generating a sense of abandonment and hopelessness.

“What we have witnessed in the past few nights is the explosion of accumulated frustration not only from police violence, but from the lack of opportunities that many African-Americans see in all walks of life,” Johnson said Friday.

The size, scope and violence of the protests has fueled speculation that they were being fueled by outside influences.

Depending on who is ruling on the situation, the culprits could be the radical left, the extreme right, white nationalists, anarchists, anti-fascists, or members of the anti-government movement promoting civil war. But there is little evidence that those groups are behind the protests.

Some activists have pointed out that before Floyd’s protests, another group of Americans, mostly white, some armed and many of them Trump supporters, rallied in state capitol buildings to protest against restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Trump encouraged those protesters on Twitter while calling those who protested Floyd’s death “thugs.” And the police generally showed restraint with those who condemned the confinement, while the Floyd protests have been marked by violent clashes.

“It is clear to me that we are fighting a coordinated attack on our lives that is physical and we are fighting a coordinated attack on our lives that is based on incorrect information or disinformation,” said Rashad Robinson, president of the nonprofit organization Color of Change.

He added that it was important to take into account the changes that have already occurred as a result of the social justice campaigns that intensified after the 2014 Garner and Brown murders.

Some of the changes are political, such as the focus on the criminal justice records of Democratic presidential candidates and the growing number of elected prosecutors promising to make the system fairer for minorities and the poor.

Others are cultural, such as people using their phones faster to record and share racist incidents and police violence.

Robinson also says he has seen progress in the speed with which the Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and admonished officers who were on the scene and did not intervene.

Chauvin was charged on Friday with murder and manslaughter, less than a week after Floyd’s death.

Many of the changes implemented by law enforcement agencies since the summer of 2014 have come about as a result of the work of the Police Executive Research Forum, a non-profit organization that develops policies to strengthen public trust.

That has included the quick release of camera images on officers’ uniforms, the use of de-escalation techniques to avoid force, holding officers accountable for intervening when they see misconduct, and admitting when an officer or department has committed a mistake.

Chuck Wexler, the forum’s executive director, said he believed the widespread protests had a lot to do with the video of Floyd’s death, which he called “appalling and painful to watch.”

It is “completely understandable to be angry about the brutality in the video,” Wexler said. But he admitted that he is concerned about the impact of the current anger on all the effort that has gone into improving the American police in the past six years. “The frustration on the police side is that people will watch this video and think that nothing has changed,” Wexler, “and that’s difficult because a lot of things have changed.”

The wave of unrest stirring up the nation right now shows that change has not been enough. “If someone were to ask me, ‘Where do we go from here to build relationships?’ I would say that is the wrong question to ask right now,” said Alexander, a former police chief and author of the book The New Guardians: Surveillance at the communities of the United States for the 21st century.

“Because after you hit me on the street and shot me, after you shot me in the middle of the night on an arrest warrant, after you lied in a park when you robbed a woman, and after you strangled me in the street while begging my mom, where do you start a conversation with someone about how to build relationships? But we have to solve it, “he concluded.

MORE NEWS ON MSN:

Biden: Police “fired gas for a photo” of Trump

Gregg Popovich signals Trump of being upset

Hong Kong’s accusation against the US

Joe Biden vows to tackle institutional racism