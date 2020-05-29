To the cry of “no justice, no peace” dozens of protesters arrived this afternoon at Union Square in downtown Manhattan to demonstrate against police brutality, after a Minneapolis officer subdued on Monday night with Knee on the floor to black citizen George Floyd, who died to the surprise of a citizen who was recording the arrest.

Despite being a peaceful demonstration, dozens of New York City police officers also turned up and beat protesters and made arrests, especially of those blocking traffic on the streets near the plaza. Other harangue in today’s march was the famous “I can´t breathe” that, before dying, Floyd repeated to the officer who submitted him.

Carrying signs such as “Stop killing black brothers” or “Where’s the love?”, The protesters were wearing face masks due to the restrictions that still remain in the city, the most infected by the coronavirus in the world. Before the march, there were notices from participants so that everyone was covered and the risks of contagion were reduced to a minimum.

Although Governor Andrew Cuomo allowed meetings of up to 20 people as of the previous weekend, city authorities allowed this rally to call for Floyd’s crime, which has sparked outrage from broad sectors across the United States.

All kinds of political demonstrations have been taking place in Union Square for many decades. Similarly, New York City has a long tradition of racial unrest, the most recent being in July 2014 when a police department officer strangled black man Eric Garner also during an alleged arrest.

This note was originally published in Millennium