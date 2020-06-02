The United States walked on the night of this Sunday along the edge of a precipice whose depth no one dares to predict yet. At least 25 large cities in the country were facing the night under a curfew in the face of the increase in virulence and extension of the protests, already almost riots, against racism in the security forces. Images like those of a burning historic church in front of the White House or the Army patrolling the streets of Santa Monica served as symbols, on the sixth night of street violence, that the protest is far from over. At least one person died in Louisville, Kentucky, and two others, in Los Angeles and New York, were shot.

The wave of outrage began with video of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in a brutal police arrest in Minneapolis. In six nights, it has spread to all major cities in the country and has become a general protest against systemic racism from the United States, the security forces and even Donald Trump, a president who has done nothing to calm the waters , If not the opposite. At least 20 states activated their National Guard (army of reservists under the command of the governor), with up to 5,000 deployed troops. There have been more than 4,000 detainees throughout the weekend, according to the Associated Press count, and an endless list of looting, fires and skirmishes, with multiple injuries. It also happens in full frustration with quarantine orders to stop the coronavirus pandemic and with unemployment that has already reached an incredible 40 million people.

In the capital of the country the most violent night lived so far in this crisis. The White House, with its characteristic extinguished luminaire, the thunderous sound of helicopters and numerous looting and fires marked the day. The mayor of the city, Muriel Bowser, decreed the curfew between 23:00 and 06:00 on Monday. After taking effect, Washington was in chaos. Firefighters were able to control a fire in the basements of the historic Saint John’s Church, in front of the White House, known as “the church of the presidents,” to which Abraham Lincoln, the man who abolished slavery, went to pray. The headquarters of the American Federation of Labor, the largest union in the country, and the Department of Veterans Affairs were damaged. President Donald Trump spent at least an hour in an underground bunker during the fighting, built for use in emergencies such as terrorist attacks.

Thousands of protesters managed to reach this Sunday night outside the president’s residence, despite the police effort to block access streets after a tense previous day. Agents fired tear gas for hours to disperse people. The resulting image was of hundreds of people coughing on top of each other amid the coronavirus pandemic. The front gardens of the White House smelled of pepper spray and marijuana. “We came to show our support for George Floyd for the police abuse he suffered and the police respond using excessive violence,” said Maicy, a 40-year-old African American, who traveled from Maryland to Washington DC to protest for the second consecutive night.

Before the curfew began, the agents protecting the presidential compound advanced against the protesters and dispersed the majority. The agents launched tear gas and some participants in the protests responded by throwing rocks and empty water bottles, in the face of criticism from several of those present. Malcolm, a 27-year-old African American, said that many people believe that the protests are about George Floyd, but that in reality “that was the boiling point for many people.” Remember that African Americans are “used to seeing violence” against them and that, although they wanted to protest peacefully, there was no other option but to react when they shoot one of their own with their hands up.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, this Sunday was the sixth consecutive day of demonstrations, which began as soon as the George Floyd video was released. Thousands of people were cutting Interstate 35 when a truck sped through the crowd at high speed and sparked panic. The driver was pulled out of the cab of the vehicle and beaten, according to witnesses quoted by ..

Up to 150 were arrested in that concentration for not obeying the curfew and staying away from home beyond eight in the afternoon. The police officer detained in Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, was transferred from Hennepin County Jail to Oak Park State Prison because of the large number of new arrests expected at the first correctional facility. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has put the state’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, at the forefront of the agent’s prosecution, charged with third-degree murder (recklessness).

Los Angeles began Sunday with a tactical deployment unlike any other since the 1992 Rodney King riots, the most violent civilian uprising of the past half century, killing more than 60 people. Forces from all the police in the nearby municipalities, those that depend on the sheriff, and the National Guard patrolled the streets of the city. At noon, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Police Chief Michel Moore and Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas gave a joint press conference to warn that the violence and looting scenes of the day would not be repeated. previous. The authorities tried at the same time to express solidarity with the protests and the warning that the violent groups had nothing to do with the demand and would act with the utmost force.

Shortly thereafter, exactly what had been announced in Santa Monica was happening that was not going to be allowed. As hundreds of people protested peacefully along the well-known beach promenade, a group began storming shops at Santa Monica Place, a nearby shopping center, in the face of the passivity of the agents. Aerial images from local televisions clearly showed that they were organized groups moving by car. They went down, broke windows, left with the merchandise that fit in their hands and hid again in the car.

Santa Monica announced a curfew starting at four in the afternoon, more than eight hours before dusk. Police dispersed the protests, but the persecution and arrest of the violent and looters lasted well into the night, with unknown scenes of violence in the touristy beach town of Los Angeles.

In the afternoon, the Los Angeles City Hall was protected by military tanks of the National Guard, in an image that will remain for the books. A small protest of about 200 people gathered in front of the staircase. Given the insults, Captain Billy Brockway, in command of the operation, tried to speak to a protester. She refused. The agents held insults for several hours. Monica Sinclair, 29, assured by the police fence that they would stay there “all night”. “The police are making people nervous with all this military deployment,” it said of the clashes.

The city had declared a curfew at eight o’clock in the afternoon, but the county sheriff, Alex Villanueva, advanced it to six o’clock, giving officers on the street about two more hours of daylight to identify violent and act . The protest in front of City Hall was dissolved as soon as night fell with some peaceful arrests, but small groups dispersed throughout downtown Los Angeles. On Friday, a similar situation ended with serious damage to some shops. After one o’clock in the morning, the police reported that a person had been shot dead in the city center at seven o’clock in the afternoon, although their relationship with the demonstration was unclear.

Situations like these were repeated throughout the country. In Birmingham, Alabama, protesters tore down a Confederate statue. In New York, a large demonstration spanned the Brooklyn Bridge. Clashes broke out that forced the momentary cutting of bridges with Manhattan and a small street fire. City police detained the mayor’s daughter, Bill de Blasio, who was also involved in the protests. The fighting continued at dawn with looting in stores in the Soho neighborhood. One person was transferred to the hospital after being shot. In Atlanta, where two days ago the protesters destroyed the entrance to the CNN headquarters, scenes of tension were re-lived with the launch of tear gas. Two officers were fired for excessive use of force. In Louisville, Kentucky, authorities confirmed that a man was shot dead Monday morning by police after he first opened fire as they tried to disperse a concentration.

It is the largest wave of protests, in length and intensity, that the United States remembers since the assassination of Martin Luther King in 1968. The most violent events were those of Los Angeles, in 1992, but they did not leave the city. Likewise, there have been crises of racial violence in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, and in 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland, but never across the country at once, for so many days and on the rise.