From Seattle to Houston, from Los Angeles to the very doors of the White House, where President Trump warned via Twitter that, if the hundreds of protesters had dared to cross the fence, “they would have been greeted by the fiercest dogs and weapons more threatening. ” A 19-year-old man died in Detroit, according to city police, after someone opened fire from a van against a group of protesters. A security guard shot down in Oakland. Looting in Portland and declaration of state of emergency. Freeway cuts in Milwaukee. CNN headquarters in Atlanta attacked. Hundreds of detainees and police cars burning in New York. About 500 arrested in Los Angeles. This is the balance of one night, that of Friday, the fourth day of protests after the death of George Floyd, in which the fuse lit in Minneapolis spread in riots through thirty cities across the country.

“This is not how we change America. This is not how we change the world, ”said Keisha Lance Bottoms, Democrat Mayor of Atlanta, African-American, at a press conference as the city burned. “It’s enough. We are all angry. This hurts. This hurts all of us in this room. But what are you going to change by breaking the city into a thousand pieces? You have lost all credibility. This is not a protest. This is a chaos. This was not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr, ”he added, recalling one of the city’s most celebrated sons, a civil rights activist who is invoked by many of those who take to the streets these days against police racism.

A pitched battle had broken out around the Olympic Park in Georgia’s capital, with broken glass, looting, and police charges. Not far away, some protesters climbed onto a large CNN logo at their headquarters, vandalized him with paint sprays, and smashed the front entrance windows to the headquarters, in a tense confrontation with the riot police broadcast live on the cameras of the television channel. State Governor Brian Kemp announced that half a thousand National Guard soldiers had been activated.

“I can’t breathe,” the banners said in New York City, too, as George Floyd screamed as Officer Derek Chauvin choked him to the ground, his knee to his neck, not heeding his pleas for help. The protesters, with their hands up, faced the police and shouted: “Don’t shoot!”

The skirmishes with the police took place in Brooklyn and in southern Manhattan. Officers responded with pepper spray and rubber balls to objects thrown at them. Police vehicles burned through the streets. The detainees were piling up and the authorities wanted to transfer them to police units in bus lines. But at least one driver, as recorded in a video distributed by social networks, got out of the bus full of arrested protesters, and refused to transport them. The buses, the union said in a tweet, “do not work for the New York Police Department. We transport the working families of the city ”.

In the city of Washington, the capital of the country, the secret service decided to close the siege on the White House due to the protests that were taking place abroad. There were at least two detainees among the hundreds of participants. In an unusual thread of tweets, the president assured that he was seeing “every movement” from inside his residence. “I couldn’t feel more secure,” he said, praising the Secret Service agents. “They let the protesters scream and rant as much as they wanted, but when someone got too playful or out of place, they would rush at them quickly, hard. They didn’t know what hit them, ”he explained. “A large crowd, professionally organized, but no one came to cross the fence. If they had, they would have been greeted by the fiercest dogs and most threatening weapons I have ever seen. That’s when people could have been seriously injured, at least. Many Secret Service agents were just waiting for action. “

“They are the antifascists and the extreme left. Don’t blame others! ”Trump tweeted again Saturday.

Floyd’s death has brought back to life in some cities the memory of their own victims of police brutality denounced by protesters. In Louisville, Kentucky, there was a protest in memory of the 26-year-old African American Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March by eight gunshots from three policemen in her apartment. In Austin, Texas, he left for Mike Ramos, who was unarmed to death by an agent in his car a month ago. In Phoenix, Arizona, protesters wanted 28-year-old Dion Johnson not to be forgotten, who this Monday was shot dead by an agent after an argument.

Police violence is the sixth leading cause of death for youth of color. These have, according to a study of the universities of Michigan, Rutgers and Washington, 2.5 times more possibilities of dying at the hands of the police than the whites. But if Thursday’s day was celebrated as a victory by numerous activists, many saw Friday’s escalation of violence across the country as a warning of a loss of control.