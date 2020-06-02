The death of George Floyd It happened on Monday May 25, 2020 in Powderhorn, Minneapolis, United States, as a result of his arrest by four policemen. Within days, it sparked a wave of protests across the country against racism, xenophobia, and police abuse of foreign personnel.

The demonstrations They have put the health services to the test again, hoping there will be a rebound in cases.

Will there be a rebound?

Some infectious disease experts are launching reassuring messages about potential spikes by the protests that the protests were held outdoors, arguing that the outdoor setting could mitigate the risk of transmission.

To the contrary, other experts point out that shouting slogans during a protest can speed up the spread, and tear gas and pepper spray used by police make people cry and cough, which increases respiratory secretions from the eyes, nose and the mouth.

Howard Markel, a medical historian who studies pandemics, compares protest crowds to bond parades (he was trying to raise funds for World War I) held in American cities like Philadelphia and Detroit in the midst of the 1918 flu pandemic, which They were often followed by spikes in flu cases.

Public gatherings are public gatherings, no matter what you protest or cheer for. That is one reason why concerts, football matches, etc. are discouraged.

Although many protesters wore masks, others did not. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19 disease, is spread primarily through respiratory drops that spread when people speak, cough, or sneeze. Shouting is a bad idea. Police efforts to move crowds through narrow urban areas can corner people, and bring them closer together.

Arresting, transporting or imprisoning protesters increases the potential for the virus to spread. Ashish Jha, a professor and director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, has asked protesters to refrain from violence and has urged the police to exercise restraint.

Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration, notes that social and economic inequalities, including poor access to health care, discrimination in health care settings, increased dependence on public transportation, and differences in employment are factors that lead to an increased burden of Covid-19 disease among African Americans.

