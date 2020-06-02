The images of a white policeman kneeling on the neck of African-American George Floyd, who died of asphyxiation, led to protests from Amsterdam to Nairobi, but also exposed even deeper grievances and complaints among protesters about race relations in their countries.

In the Netherlands, people take part in protest over the death of George Floyd. 06/02/2020. REUTERS / Piroschka van de Wouw.

With the wave of violent clashes between protesters and authorities in the United States, activists against police brutality gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in several cities in Europe and Africa.

Peaceful protesters highlighted accusations of abuse of black prisoners in chains, social and economic inequalities, and institutional racism persisting in the colonial past of countries such as the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and France.

“If you want to believe that we in the Netherlands don’t have a problem with race, you should go home,” said Jennifer Tosch, founder of Black Heritage Amsterdam Tours, to an audience in Amsterdam, from where the Dutch West India Company operated vessels estimated to have trafficked around 500,000 slaves between the 1600s and 1700s.

In London, a protester held a sign that read “The United Kingdom is not innocent”, while in Berlin 2,000 people protested outside the United States embassy and two players from the German football league showed T-shirts with the words ” Justice for George Floyd “.

Police officers in the northern region of Paris dropped tear gas to disperse protesters protesting the death of a young black Frenchman in police custody in 2016 – an incident that was compared to Floyd’s murder.

Adama Traore’s family blamed the excessive use of force during his arrest, in which the 24-year-old was immobilized by three French police officers. Successive expert reports have drawn different conclusions about whether his death two hours later resulted from asphyxiation or other factors, including pre-existing conditions.

In Istanbul, more than 50 people clashed with police officers minutes after starting a protest over Floyd’s death and what they call police brutality in Turkey.

In Nairobi, protesters at the American embassy held signs saying “Black Lives Matter” and “Stop the extrajudicial killings”.

Organizer Nafula Wafula said violence against blacks was international and cited the death of prisoners in Kenya.

“The system that allows police brutality to happen in Kenya is based on class. In America, it is on race and class.”

Protests are scheduled for the next few days in Gambia, the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal.

