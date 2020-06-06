George Floyd’s death has generated signs of solidarity outside the United States. Although far from the riots and mass protests in the American country, different cities in other parts of the world, from Amsterdam to Toronto, passing through Sydney, Paris or Berlin, have been the scene in recent days of peaceful demonstrations that in some cases connect with local cases of discrimination or death in which the police are involved.

“The virus is exposing long-ignored endemic inequalities. In the United States, protests sparked by the death of George Floyd are highlighting not only police violence against people of color, but also inequalities in health, education, employment and endemic racial discrimination. These problems exist to a greater or lesser degree in many other countries, where people of African descent and other racial minorities are subjected to ingrained forms of discrimination, “the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Tuesday, Michelle Bachelet.

The biggest protest took place this Monday in Amsterdam. Some 10,000 people gathered at Dam Square in the city center, chanting songs like “I can’t breathe,” referring to Floyd’s last words when the policeman’s knee was on his neck. “Black lives matter”, the name of the American movement that gained prominence after the death of two African-Americans in Ferguson in 2014, and “Without justice there is no peace” were other slogans chanted by the protesters. The city’s mayor, Femke Halsema, has been criticized on Tuesday for allowing concentration in the midst of the pandemic.

One of the clearest examples of how Floyd’s death has linked to similar grievances in other parts of the world is France. The proper name there is Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in 2016 during a police operation and whose name has reemerged with special force in recent days. The Paris Police Prefecture had banned a march on Tuesday in memory of Traoré due to the risks of both riots and the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement. Still, several thousand people – some 19,000, according to the BFMTV network – came to the call of the young man’s family and protested before the Paris court. Among the crowd, the vast majority of them young and many without a protective mask, there were also politicians such as the deputy of France Insumisa Eric Coquerel or actresses such as Adèle Haenel or Aïssa Maïga, who at the last Caesar gala, the French Oscars, strong plea for greater diversity in French cinema.

The police intervened with tear gas to disperse the protesters, causing several moments of tension at the end of the day. “Today is not just about the combat of the Traoré family, it is about the combat of all […]. Today, when we fought for Georges Floyd, we fought for Adama Traoré, ”Assa Traoré, Adama’s older sister, launched in front of the protesters, who shouted“ Revolution ”or” Everyone hates the police, “according to Agence France Presse. The French capital had been the scene a day before a small protest in which, with one knee on the ground, dozens of people showed banners in front of the United States Embassy with slogans such as “Racism is drowning us”, “Justice for Floyd ”or“ I can’t breathe. ”Most wore black and wore face masks.

Across the Atlantic, in Canada, thousands took to the streets last Saturday to ask for answers for the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old black woman who fell from the balcony of her apartment, located on the 24th floor. from the building, when the police were present. That same day there were rallies, also peaceful, in Vancouver and other cities in the country, but a march the following day in Montreal ended with protesters breaking counters and burning objects. Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his opposition rivals spoke out publicly against racism on Monday. In his daily press conference, Trudeau addressed “young Canadian blacks” to emphasize: “I want you to know that I am listening and that your Government will always be by your side.”

Words against racism were also heard in New Zealand. On the one hand, of the thousands of people who came out to demonstrate, despite the restrictions of the pandemic. On the other, from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who declared herself “horrified” by Floyd’s death and showed her understanding of the protesters’ feelings in the United States.

If in France he is Adama Traoré and in Canada, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, in Australia he is a teenager from the original peoples whose arrest has been released in a video just these days. The recording shows how a policeman puts his hands behind his back and sweeps his leg to throw him to the ground and handcuff the boy, who had allegedly threatened to break his jaw. This Tuesday, thousands of people protested against racism in Sydney’s Hyde Park with slogans like “I can’t breathe!” or “Black lives matter.” Precisely during Reconciliation Week, which pays tribute to Aboriginal Australians, who make up 3% of the population.

In Germany, more than 2,000 people summoned by social networks gathered last Saturday before the United States Embassy in Berlin with banners such as “Being black is not a crime” or “Stop killing us.” In addition, three Bundesliga players – Frenchman Marcus Thuram, Britishman Jadon Sancho and American Weston McKennie – made symbolic gestures against racism in games this past weekend. The country’s foreign minister, Heiko Maas, has even expressed his hope that the protests, which he described as “understandable” and “more than legitimate” as long as they are peaceful, “have an effect” in the American country.

That same weekend, in London, hundreds of people gathered in Trafalgar Square and some of them later advanced towards the United States Embassy. Five people were arrested: two for allegedly assaulting a police officer and the other three for failing to comply with social distancing regulations. There were also protests in other European cities like Dublin or Copenhagen. In Krakow candles have been placed in tribute to Floyd before the US Consulate and in Milan a group of young people staged an action in which they pretended to be drowned.