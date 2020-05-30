A 19-year-old youth and a federal agent died between Friday night (29) and Saturday morning (30) during a new protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man asphyxiated by a white police officer, in Minneapolis, United States. . The acts took place in at least 30 cities across the country, including Saint Paul (Minnesota), Atlanta (Georgia), Detroit (Michigan), New York, Portland (Oregon), Dallas, Houston (Texas), Los Angeles, San Jose , Oakland (California), Las Vegas (Nevada), Columbus (Ohio) and Phoenix (Arizona).

Protests against agents have been reported in various parts of the country

Photo: EPA / Ansa

According to the American broadcaster CNN, hundreds of people were arrested. The number of arrests, however, was not reported. The deaths occurred in Michigan and California. The man was killed in Detroit after being shot after a person opened fire on protesters. Authorities investigate whether he was part of the group or not. The policeman lost his life in Oakland, while another agent was injured.

At least 7,500 protesters took to the streets to protest Floyd’s death. According to authorities, there are records of looting and burning shops, as well as attacks against other police officers. Last night, a protest was also registered in front of the White House in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump was on the scene. The act began in a park near the building. Thousands of people chanted slogans like “without justice, without peace” and “say his name: George Floyd”. Some posters said “he said he couldn’t breathe. Justice for George”. The Pentagon asked the army to keep several military units ready to deploy in Minneapolis, the Associated Press reported.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Fulton County, where Atlanta is located, due to tensions and turmoil during the protests. Demonstrations are underway, just like in the capital, in Saint Paul.

The new wave of protests comes on the day policeman Derek Chauvin, an agent who pressed Floyd’s neck, was arrested by the authorities. The victim’s autopsy, however, currently excludes “a diagnosis of asphyxia or traumatic strangulation”. The family asks for another independent report.

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine