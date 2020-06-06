Hundreds of people protested today in the capitals of South Korea and Japan to denounce racism and police brutality in the United States, after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

Wearing masks and black T-shirts, several dozen people marched through the center of Seoul for a second day, escorted by the police, carrying banners with inscriptions such as “George Floyd Rest in Peace” or “Koreans for the Lives of Blacks Matter.”

“I urge the US government to stop the violent suppression of the protests and to listen to the voices of the protesters,” said Jihoon Shim, one of the organizers of the demonstration.

“I also want to urge the South Korean government to show its support for its fight” against racism, “he added, quoted by CNN.

Yesterday, protesters gathered outside the United States embassy in Seoul to condemn police brutality in that country.

They also demanded that the South Korean government pass a law that for years has been rejected by conservative sectors of the country to deal with discrimination problems that the Asian country also has.

In Tokyo, the capital of Japan, dozens of protesters held another peaceful protest for Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis.

“Despite being so far away, we found out everything instantly through social networks,” one of the organizers of the event, Taichi Hirano, told attendees, gathered near a train station.

“Can we consider this irrelevant?” He asked rhetorically, noting that the Japanese are joining many others in the world who are already demanding the end of what he described as “systematic discrimination.”