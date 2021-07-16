Protests in Cuba weigh like hot potatoes

The recent street protests on the island of Cuba, the prolonged strike in Colombia and the riots in Peru, among other problems in our countries, sound like a warning bell for governments that seem disconnected from the population.

Colombians surprised the world with the prolonged strike in rejection of the tax reform, the health law and the pension system. And for Tuesday, July 20, just on the Day they commemorate their Independence, the problem will ring again because they will insist that these changes cannot be adopted in a country impoverished by corruption and the Coronavirus pandemic.

In Peru, the riots occurred when Keiko, the daughter of Alberto Fujimori, demanded a recount of the votes of the second round in which the triumph as Peruvian president of her rival Pedro Castillo Terrones was confirmed by a narrow margin, but she lost and remained in the sight of justice that also investigates it.

Back in Cuba, the debate on the United States embargo on the island is revived after citizen protests and due to economic problems that worsened with the global health crisis and the lack of vaccines to save more lives of the islanders.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled that the UN once again condemned the trade embargo of decades ago, but at the same time said that it would combat the protest against his government.

The news made headlines around the world, after more than 60 years of silence before Fidel Castro, thousands of discontents shouted against the government in which the brothers Fidel and Raúl Castro are no longer present.

All these sources of violence should be taken into account in the region because of the problems they pose for the future.

But we wonder if the owners of power are willing to listen and understand the cry of ordinary citizens who need relief, especially now that Covid-19 hits almost all countries without distinction, and that in developing nations feels more.

Lack of vaccines, health care and the drama of millions of job losses leave everyone at a disadvantage and on the brink of a nervous breakdown.

That is why the owners of power should understand that those voices of discontent demand justice so that their families have quality of life and a fair income to bring bread to their table without having to shout it in the streets.

Sofia Villa is Producer Writer Univision NY. This column was prepared in a personal capacity by the author and their opinions do not represent Univision Communications Inc.