Protests in Colombia increase pressure against tax reform

(Bloomberg) – Colombia experienced a series of nationwide protests on Wednesday, marked by street demonstrations targeting the government’s tax reform proposal, adding to the growing pressure it faces over the controversial bill.

Unions, students and workers took to the streets throughout the country, even blocking roads in some cities and waving posters that showed their opposition to the government’s plan, which proposes to increase the rate paid by the wealthy, forces more than the class means paying income taxes and eliminates some exemptions from value added tax. Shops and banks in the country’s main cities covered the windows with boards and the exterior walls with plastic to protect them from acts of vandalism.

The Administration of President Iván Duque already faces strong opposition in Congress to modify the proposal, which aims to increase the equivalent of at least 1.4% of gross domestic product on average until 2031 through higher taxes and spending cuts. . Since he ran in Congress two weeks ago, lawmakers from various parties have voiced opposition, with some calling for him to be withdrawn entirely.

Since then, the government has said it is willing to modify the plan, including eliminating some controversial proposals, such as the imposition of the value-added tax on public services and levies on funeral services, the deputy finance minister said Wednesday , Juan Alberto Londoño, in an interview with Blu Radio.

Risk of massive contagion

Meanwhile, health authorities asked people to stay home to prevent the protests from becoming an event of mass contagion. President Duque warned that the exposure could lead to an increase in infections in a couple of weeks at a time when Colombia is already experiencing a third wave, with daily deaths exceeding 400 for the ninth consecutive day.

Following the record economic downturn last year, the tax proposal is deemed imperative for the country to maintain its investment grade credit rating. Colombia is teetering on the brink of being downgraded to speculative status by two of the three major credit bureaus, forcing some investors to sell bonds, increasing borrowing costs for the government.

Dollar bonds due 2031 fell to 97.3 cents on the dollar, the lowest level since early March. Local currency bonds also fell, and the yield on 2050 notes rose to 8.10%.

Since the proposal was unveiled on April 15, Colombian Treasuries, known as TES, have been the worst performer among emerging market local currency debt behind Peru, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

