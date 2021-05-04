Protests do work, and the proof is in Colombia

Hundreds of protesters, gathered on May 1 in Bogotá (Colombia) to protest against the tax reform proposed by the Duque government. (Photo: Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Colombian President Iván Duque has given in to public pressure, announcing this Sunday that he is withdrawing his controversial tax reform project, after four days of massive protests throughout the country that have left at least six dead, according to Human Rights Watch.

The unpopular tax reform bill was born dead. All the political parties, including the Democratic Center, whose head is former president Álvaro Uribe – Duque’s mentor – came to the fore against the initiative, which was described as a “monstrosity”, but which the president insisted on defending until this Sunday. .

With the reform, the Government of Colombia aspired to raise 23.4 trillion pesos (about 6,302 million dollars) to improve the state of public finances and give continuity to social programs for the poorest, whose demand has increased with the covid-19 pandemic.

Surrounded by several of his ministers and the vice president, Marta Lucía Ramírez, Duque informed the country of the withdrawal of the project “to avoid financial uncertainty”, but at no time did he refer to the tens of thousands of people who left in the last four days to oppose this initiative that sought to expand the tax base and levy VAT of 19% on public services, among other measures.

The president explained that after multiple dialogues with the country’s forces, he asked Congress to “withdraw the project filed by the Ministry of Finance and urgently process a new project, the result of consensus, and thus avoid financial uncertainty.” .

The tragic cost of protests

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.