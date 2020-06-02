The protests could halt achievement in the fight against the coronavirus in the United States. The country has already passed 1.8 million COVID-19 infections.

MiamiWorld/telemundo51

With uneven behavior by states, the pandemic continues to advance and take lives in the United States. According to the NBC News count this Tuesday, in the US there are 1,812,098 confirmed cases, of which 105,448 people died.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the US with 378,371 confirmed cases and 30,604 deaths.

Other of the most affected states in the country are New Jersey (160,918 infections, 11,721 deaths), Massachusetts (100,805 infected, 7,035 deaths), Illinois (122,234 infections, 5,412 deaths), and Michigan (57,532 infected and 5,516 deaths).

The protests shaking the country since last week – and the police response to them – threaten to thwart efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak just as it seemed they were finally controlling it in the United States.

It is vital that people who catch it remember who they were in contact with so they can alert others and also to try to determine who caught them. But in massive concentrations, it is almost impossible to list the people with whom you came in contact.

That process, on the other hand, depends largely on something that may be in short supply: Trust in government.

“This going on compromises the trust that is needed,” said Sandro Galea, dean of the Boston University School of Public Health. “If we don’t have that, I’m afraid our ability to contain the virus will be limited.”

Government officials hoped to continue reopening businesses, churches and other organizations after months of quarantine and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Health experts also hoped that the resumption of activities would be accompanied by massive tests, contact tracing and isolations to prevent a new outbreak.

Many of the protesters wear face masks and contacts with others are more like passing, people who cross each other, not lasting, highlights William Schaffner, an expert in infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University.

Still, connoisseurs believe that efforts to contain the virus may be affected.

The Los Angeles mayor announced Saturday that centers testing for coronaviruses are being closed for security concerns related to the protests. Some of the clinics that do those tests in Minneapolis have been damaged during the protests, according to a municipality spokesperson.

A reduction in the ability to test “may give the virus an advantage in spreading again,” Schaffner said.

Tracking contacts, on the other hand, worries even more. It involves staff who work for government entities and who ask people intimate questions, such as where they have been and with whom they have spoken.

“Right now an environment reigns in which mistrust of government authority is reinforced or generated and people may have no interest in talking to anyone in the government,” Schaffner said.