President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.

The event was designed to be a show of political strength to revitalize its fan base before the November election, but was overshadowed by fears of the coronavirus and less-than-expected turnout.

The president said “the silent majority is stronger than ever,” called his supporters “warriors” and attacked familiar campaign issues that included bragging about conservative judicial appointments during his tenure, as well as low taxes, the stock market. on the rise, the wall on the southern border with Mexico, and the increase in the military budget.

The 1 hour 40 minute speech was full of attacks on his Democratic rival and presidential candidate Joe Biden, the “radical left” and the “fake news.”

Trump defended his administration’s handling of the pandemic, blaming high numbers for the extensive COVID-19 tests.

“When you do tests up to that point, you will find more people, you will find more cases. So, I said to my people, slow down the tests, please, “said the president, affirming that his administration” saved millions of lives. “

The United States has more than 2.2 million cases of coronavirus and 119,000 deaths across the country.

A White House official clarified the president’s comment after the rally, stating that: “He was clearly speaking jokingly to draw attention to the absurd media coverage. We are the world leader in testing, and we are proud to have performed more than 25 million tests, “the official said in a statement.

Trump referred to the new coronavirus as the “Kung flu” and blamed Beijing for the pandemic.

On calls from some on the left to remove the police, he suggested the danger that unprotection can bring to citizens, using the word “man” for the first time after his 2016 election campaign.

“It’s 1 in the morning,” he said, “A very rough man is walking through the window of the house of a woman whose husband is away as a street vendor or whatever he does. You call 911 (emergency number) and they say sorry, this number no longer works.