Outrage over police violence has grown dramatically in recent days, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota was the trigger for thousands of people to go out across the United States to erect change. A scream that has spread to other parts of the world.

Throughout this week we have seen how dozens of American cities have registered demonstrations and some, something that continues this weekend and now we see it replicated around the world.

Demonstrations in the US and other countries

In the United States, demonstrations and tributes to George Floyd were held in more than ten cities; St. Paul, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, among them, according to CNN. In some, despite the curfew being imposed by the authorities in order to reduce looting of retail establishments.

But, in the North American country it is not the only one where the indignation and desire to show solidarity for the death of George Floyd have grown; in Canada, For example, on Friday a brand was made that brought together thousands of people, including the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who even knelt in protest at the death of the 46-year-old African American man. Trudeau had previously commented on his review point on violence and racism in both the US and Canada, his act yesterday is one of the few public appearances he has made since the confinement by the coronavirus began.

Again, picking up on what happened this Saturday, there were protests around the world embracing the movement Black Lives Matter and of condemnation against police brutality.

According to a . report, there were protests in Hamburg and Berlin, in Germany; in Brisbane, UK; Paris France; Sydney, Australia; and in Tokyo, Japan; Seoul, South Korea, among other. The information indicates that thousands of people participated in each city.

In each and every one of the brands, the common denominator was to protest the death of George Floyd, show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, but also to denounce that racism also exists in their communities, in their countries.

Among the protests and expressions of protest, this Saturday the attention was drawn by the artist Banksy, who through his Instagram account published his latest work, dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement, denouncing that “the system is failing the People of color”.

A change that requires everyone

Society is the main engine for these changes and today the world wants to demand that governments and ourselves really do something against this systemic disease.

But, everyone is required, this week we read clear and forceful messages from leaders of large companies such as General Motors, Ford, Google, Apple and Nike, to name a few. Each and every one of them spoke about the terrible and unacceptable nature of racism, but they also revealed something that every business in the world must work on.

Each of the messages raised the need and commitment of each of these firms to do more than donate to associations that fight for racial justice, to work from the internal side and permeate the clear message in their organizations: no more racism.

