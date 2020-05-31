The death of the African-American citizen in Minneapolis during an arrest sparked a wave of protests, clashes, and riots across the country in a night of chaos, culminating in hundreds of arrests, police repression, fires, and multiple touches of It is in the main cities of the country.

So far, two deaths have been reported related to the riots that started on Wednesday: one that day in Minneapolis and the second on Friday in Detroit.

In parallel, authorities are investigating whether the shooting death of a federal agent in Oakland, California, is related to the protests.

Despite the fact that the police Derek Chauvin was charged with the murder, the protests continue to grow, so the United States National Guard has already started or is about to deploy in 13 states. In the last few hours, a dozen governors – among them those of Minnesota, Ohio, Georgia, Colorado, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Texas, Utah, Washington and Missouri – publicly requested their intervention to try to contain the riots.

Even the United States Army openly raised the possibility of intervening in the conflict, the agency Europa Press reported.

According to statements from Pentagon sources made to ABC News, Defense Secretary Mark Esper offered the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, the epicenter status of the conflict, the deployment of the Military Police, although the governor declined the proposal to the He hopes to see the effect of the mobilization of some 2,500 National Guard personnel present in the city for a few hours.

Only in Los Angeles, a city on the west coast that imposed the curfew until 5:30 in the morning today, 500 arrests in the last 24 hours, which makes us fear that the events of 1992 will be repeated.

That year, the murder by police of Rodney King, another African-American citizen, unleashed a wave of protests that ended with 50 deaths and 2,000 injuries.

The mayor of the US west coast city, Eric Garcetti, said the wave of protests and the coronavirus pandemic represent “the strongest moment he has experienced as a Los Angeles resident since the 1992 riots.”

Another hundred people were arrested in New York, with protests in Harlem, Brooklyn, Queens and at the gates of the Trump Tower, the emblem of the financial empire of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in Manhattan.

The most serious clashes occurred in the Flatbush neighborhood (Brooklyn), where a police car hit several protesters, whose images went viral on social networks.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the agent and said it was an “absolutely impossible” situation and that he needed to escape.

A Trump-owned hotel in Chicago was also the epicenter of fighting in that city, where more than 3,000 people took to the streets and clashed with the police.

The mayor of that city, Lori Lightfoot, also imposed the curfew, a decision that was replicated in many other cities in the country.

In Miami-Dade County, in the southern state of Florida, the same measure was taken, while police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the cities of Jacksonville and Orlando and confirmed the arrest of 38 people.

Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden became involved in the controversy by balancing support for the protests and criticism of the violence.

“To protest such brutality is correct and necessary. It is a completely American response. But the burning of communities and the consequent destruction is not,” said the Democratic leader who will seek this year displaces Trump from the Soft House.

Protesting such brutality is correct and necessary. It is a completely American response. But the burning of communities and the consequent destruction is not “ Joe Biden

“Violence that endangers life is not (necessary). Violence that destroys and closes companies that serve the community is not,” Biden said in a statement published on his Medium website, in which he also expressed his full support both for the Floyd family and for the victims of the coronavirus crisis in the United States, two phenomena that have caused tension and sadness in the population.

“I know that pain so dark and deep can sometimes seem too heavy to bear,” said the former vice president of the United States.

Also today, the Committee of Reporters for Press Freedom alerted to police attacks on journalists covering the protests in Phoenix, Indianapolis, Atlanta and Minneapolis.

One of the assaulted was a correspondent for the Russian chain RIA Novosti, who motivated a complaint from the Russian Foreign Ministry that he considered “unacceptable” that he be sprayed with pepper spray despite having shown his journalist credentials and demanded an investigation into the case.

.