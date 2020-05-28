Police officers fire pepper spray to disperse a rally near the Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Third Police Station on May 27, 2020. REUTERS / Eric Miller (ERIC MILLER /)

By Eric Miller and Nicholas Pfosi

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27 (.) – Protesters clashed with riot police, who fired tear gas, for the second night in a row in Minneapolis on Wednesday over outrage over the death of an African-American seen in a video in which he was shot. He watched as he tried to take a breath as a white agent knee-clamped his neck.

The video, taken by a viewer of the incident that took place on Monday night between the police and George Floyd, 46, showed the black man lying on his stomach and handcuffed, begging for help between moans and repeatedly saying, “Please, I can’t breathe, “before standing still.

The second day of protests, accompanied by looting and vandalism, began hours after Mayor Jacob Frey urged prosecutors to file criminal charges against the white cop who appears to be holding Floyd in the street.

Floyd, who was unarmed and allegedly suspected of trying to use counterfeit bills at a restaurant, was transferred by ambulance after his arrest and pronounced dead the same night in a hospital.

The police officer who appears kneeling on Floyd’s neck and three colleagues involved were fired from the police department on Tuesday, as the FBI opened an investigation.

Hundreds of protesters, many with their faces covered, crowded the streets around the Third Police Precinct police station late Wednesday, half a mile from where Floyd had been arrested, chanting “Without justice, no peace” and “No I can breath”. The crowd grew to thousands of people as night fell and the protest turned into a confrontation outside the police station.

Police officers, some from the rooftops, used tear gas, rubber bullets, and concussion grenades to keep the crowd at bay. Protesters threw stones and other shells at the police. Some threw tear gas canisters at officers.

In television images taken from a helicopter over the area, dozens of people were seen looting a Target chain store, running with clothes and shopping carts full of products.

Fires were declared in some shops after dark, including an auto parts store. Eyewitnesses said the fires seemed intentional.

