Thousands of protesters gathered this Tuesday night in large American cities, ignoring the decreed curfew and, even more, the iron arm exhibited the day before by President Donald Trump. In front of the White House, where on Monday the security forces had dissolved a peaceful concentration with tear gas, the number of mobilized citizens shot up compared to the previous days; Los Angeles also experienced its most massive manifestation of this crisis and, in New York, despite the greater police deployment, the looting continued. Neighbors from Houston, Orlando, Florida and Philadelphia also took to the streets. The wave of protests against racism unleashed as a result of a police brutality case continued one more day, the eighth, and, in the case of Washington, with more force.

Derek Smith, a 36-year-old African American employed in the telecommunications sector, first attended protests in the country’s capital, Washington. He was there to raise his voice for his children, ages 10 and seven, as they will grow up, he said, in a society that discriminates against them. This chain of protests began in Minneapolis a week ago over the death of an African American at the hands of the police, but has spread across the country as a cry against general discrimination against blacks. “The difference between how they treat whites and us is always present, they achieve things that we do not,” he said in the crowd. Shortly thereafter, at seven o’clock in the afternoon, the curfew time ordered by the mayor, Muriel Bowser, the crowd remained there.

The city center had already filled hours before with troops and military vehicles blocking streets. Washington, because of its special status – it is neither a state nor attached to any – is the only place where Trump can keep his word to resort to the Army and has ordered the deployment of 1,600 soldiers, according to the Defense Department. That display made striking images possible, such as the soldiers stationed on the steps of the Abraham Lincoln Monument. The states have declined that offer and a dozen of them have chosen to activate the National Guard, which are the reservists who report to the governors.

New York, with some of the most powerful municipal police forces in the world, has not. Trump launched this dart mid-afternoon: “New York, call the National Guard. The scum and the losers are tearing you apart. Act quickly! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with nursing homes, ”he wrote on Twitter, referring to the large number of deaths from the coronavirus in these types of centers.

In parallel to the peaceful protests, groups throughout the cities take advantage of the chaos to cause destruction and loot shops. The tension between the violent and the other protesters was evident in front of the White House, where a young man climbed a pole to rip the street signs and the public booed and threw objects at him with the cry of “peaceful protest”.

Crowds of peaceful protesters roamed the streets of southern Manhattan, joining each other to applause and proclamations, to stop in Union Square mid-afternoon. The looting on Monday night, which was repeated until well into the morning, raised the pressure on the mayor, Bill de Blasio, accused of weakness even by the also Democratic governor of the State, Andrew Cuomo, with whom he maintains a relationship, at least , cold. Police officers deployed throughout Manhattan, who were encouraged by some of the protesters, stoically endured the provocations and insults of the most aggressive.

At eight o’clock the curfew came into effect, but no one seemed to take it for granted. The protest did not take long to heat up and suddenly, within a few minutes, as the protest went down Broadway, rioters smashed the first showcase, that of a half-hidden Gap under scaffolding, with a mallet. Several young people entered the race and only took a few mannequins that they released a few meters away. “Stay away from the looters!” They asked for the megaphones.

As night fell and the march moved through southern Manhattan, the tone flared. The vandals tore up the planks of a Zara and the pillage began. Out of nowhere, half a dozen police officers arrived and pinned and handcuffed two people to the ground. Recorded from all angles by mobile phones, while one of the detainees, a portly African American, called them “scum”, the scrutiny was highest in protests unleashed after the death of another African American on the ground, suffocated by an agent, in a police arrest. More reinforcements arrived and a command began to yell at the onlookers, reminding them in vain that there was a curfew.

Former Republican US President George W. Bush on Tuesday distanced himself from Trump’s defiant tone and, in a statement, defended “empathy” in response to the protests. He noted that both he and his wife, Laura Bush, were “disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate” the country when they saw the death of George Floyd videotaped by passers-by, during his brutal arrest. “It is time for us to listen. It is time for the United States to examine its failures, and as we do so we will also see some of our strengths, “said Bush. Family and friends of Floyd, 47, who worked as a security guard, held a tribute Tuesday in Houston. the deceased.

Los Angeles confirmed Tuesday that the demonstrations are not going down. The streets of Hollywood saw one of the most numerous demonstrations in the city in the last decade, including those that have taken place against Trump in these years. Thousands of people, led mostly by young students, marched between the cars between Hollywood and Sunset. It was about several different manifestations that were coming together and dividing. People began to concentrate at noon, which gave ample room to make themselves heard before the 18:00 curfew, the third consecutive.

The police and military deployment was still massive, but something had changed compared to the previous days. The marches took to the streets peacefully and the police barely made an appearance, beyond blocking streets to lead the demonstration. “This is my first protest this week, we were honestly waiting for him to calm down a bit, because there are a lot of looters and we are not here for that,” said Natasha Jennings, 27. He carried a sign that said: “You kill our black men and then you make fun of us for not having a father.”

That came to be the feeling in the huge demonstration, that both protesters and police were going to make the effort, after five days of tragic confusion, to distinguish the gangs that are taking advantage of the mess in the streets to destroy businesses . After seven o’clock in the afternoon, the police began to make peaceful arrests of those who remained on the street in Hollywood and downtown.

The mayor of the city, Eric Garcetti, posed with his knee on the ground next to the protesters in front of the City Hall, a gesture that is being repeated by police and local officials throughout the country. However, the performance of these days has not satisfied everyone. A large demonstration of hundreds of people, however, awaited the mayor of the city in front of his house at nightfall.