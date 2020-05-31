Clashes between protesters and police on Saturday night rocked several major cities in the United States, despite curfews enacted to stop the unrest that erupted after the death of an African American at the hands of police on Monday.

President Donald Trump promised to stop the widespread violence from Minneapolis, where George Floyd, 46, died during his arrest on Monday.

In that northern Minnesota town, riot police charged protesters who violated the curfew on the fifth consecutive night of violence, using stun grenades and smoke flares to disperse the protest.

There were also clashes between protesters and police in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta, among a dozen large American cities where authorities issued curfews in response to the escalation.

Several states, such as Minnesota, requested assistance from the National Guard to control the uprisings.

In Los Angeles, security forces fired rubber bullets and used their batons to try to stop protesters who set fire to a police mobile and looted shops.

From Seattle to New York, tens of thousands of protesters demanded tougher charges against the police officers involved in the death of Floyd, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin held him face down on the ground for nearly nine minutes, kneeling on his neck. .

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder on Friday after being fired along with three other police officers involved in the arrest. But that was not enough to contain the outrage.

Floyd’s death has become the latest symbol of police violence against black citizens and has sparked the largest wave of protests in recent years in the United States.

Local media reported arrests in Minneapolis, Seattle, and New York.

Trump blamed the extreme left for the violence and said that “unruly, looters and anarchists” were dishonoring Floyd’s memory.

“We cannot and should not allow a small group of criminals and vandals to destroy our cities and cause devastation in our communities,” the president said Saturday.

“My administration will stop mob violence. And we will stop it dead in its tracks,” added Trump, who accused the anti-fascist group Antifa of orchestrating the escalation.

His Democratic rival in the presidential elections next November, Joe Biden, condemned the violence, but said that the Americans had the right to demonstrate.

“Protesting against such brutality is correct and necessary. It is an entirely American response,” Biden said in a statement. “But burning community property and destroying it unnecessarily is not. The violence that endangers lives is not. The violence that destroys and closes businesses that serve the community is not,” he added.

National Guard

Peaceful protests also took place, including in Toronto, Canada, in an international extension of the claims.

Protesters across the country chanted slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe,” Floyd’s words before he died.

“We are not going to turn the other cheek anymore. Black lives matter. They will always be important. And today we are here to demonstrate it,” said Melissa Mock, an art makeup artist, who joined thousands at a protest in Miami.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the mobilization of the 13,000 National Guard troops.

Authorities attribute the violence to outside elements that Walz said could be anarchists, white supremacists, or drug traffickers.

In the afternoon, many gathered peacefully in Minneapolis, with brooms to help clean up premises and public spaces affected by the violence. Some left flowers in front of the place where Floyd had been arrested, supposedly for trying to pay with a fake ticket.

In Houston, Floyd’s homeland, an old friend of his, Sam Osborne, said he feared for his life. “I’m really bad. They killed him. Now, I wonder, what could happen to me?” He told ..

At least eight states, including Texas, Colorado, and Georgia, alerted the National Guard, which was also deployed around the White House.

The military police are not authorized to intervene in United States territory, except in the event of insurrection. The body has not been deployed since 1992, when it was summoned during a Los Angeles riot due to the police death of another black man, Rodney King.

Looting and fires

In front of the White House, protesters bumped into Secret Service agents for the second night, as Trump faces the most serious uprising during his administration, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, looting was recorded in Miami, in full curfew. In New York, where more than 200 people have already been detained, Mayor Bill de Blasio said a video that appeared to show that a police car was lashing out at protesters in Brooklyn was “annoying” but did not blame officers.

In Los Angeles, two fires were put out on the renowned Melrose Avenue, while similar scenes were unfolding in Washington, where a hotel burned near Lafayette Square.

The protests are expected to continue, despite Chauvin’s arrest. Floyd’s family, who will be buried in Houston, and many protesters, called for tougher charges against the police, as well as the arrest of the other officers involved.

