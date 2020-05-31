Several cities around the world are registering protests this weekend against racism after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was asphyxiated by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States.

Memorial created in honor of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Photo: . / Ansa – Brazil

Groups of protesters took to the streets in the capitals of Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as Toronto, Canada. In Berlin, thousands of people protested outside the American embassy, ​​while in London, groups shouted “Justice for George Floyd”.

In the US, the fifth night followed by acts since the day of the police action on Monday (25) was recorded.

Despite the curfew being enacted in about 25 cities in 16 states, anti-racist protests are spreading to major cities in the country, such as New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Atlanta, among others.

Clashes between police and protesters have already resulted in the deaths of three people and the arrest of more than 1,000, according to local media. The Minnesota National Guard was mobilized to try to control the vandalism and dropped tear gas and grenades to disperse the crowd.

Yesterday (30), the American president, Donald Trump, reacted once again to the riots, calling Floyd’s death a “tragedy”. According to the Republican, he will end the acts carried out by “a small group of criminals, vandals and anarchists” who “dishonor the memory” of the victim.

For Trump, violence and vandalism are the work of antifascists and other far-left groups that terrorize innocents, destroy jobs and businesses and burn buildings.

Democratic candidate in the White House race, Joe Biden, condemned violence in the country in a statement, but emphasized that acts are a right of the population.

“Protesting this brutality is correct and necessary. It is an absolutely American response, but inflaming communities and destroying unnecessarily is not,” he concluded.

Case –

George Floyd, 46, died last Monday (25) while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. He had been arrested on suspicion of trying to use a counterfeit $ 20 bill in a market.

In the main video posted on social media, of almost 10 minutes, it is possible to see Floyd completely immobilized by agent Derek Chauvin, arrested and formally charged with manslaughter.

Several people who were watching the action asked the white policeman to take his knee from the victim’s neck, who reported several times that he was unable to breathe.

When the man was visibly still, an ambulance arrived and Floyd was removed from the scene. In the official version, Floyd died “after a medical incident during a police operation”.

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine