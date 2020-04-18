Hundreds of people ventured to demonstrate against the prolongation of confinement in the United States, encouraged by President Donald Trump, despite the fact that his country holds nearly a quarter of the more than 157,000 deaths that COVID-19 has caused until this Saturday. in the world.

And while several American cities registered protests, a mega-concert began at 18:00 GMT through the Internet to alleviate the confinement that maintains about 4.5 billion people, more than half of the world’s population.

The virtual concert, in support of health personnel in the world, brings together, among others, stars such as Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Annie Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Jennifer López, Celine Dion, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish.

In the United States, hundreds of protesters defied the authorities of Democratic states who uphold the containment measures on the streets.

About 400 people gathered in a cold rain in Concord, New Hampshire, many on foot and others in their cars, to protest the prolonged quarantines in a state with relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Similar protests took place in other American cities, such as Annapolis, Maryland, or Austin, Texas.

“Free Minnesota!”, “Free Michigan!”, “Free Viginia!” Encouraged them on Twitter.

Meanwhile, New York state, the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, registered the lowest number of deaths in the last two weeks, with 540 in the last 24 hours, although Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that this apparent improvement should be taken with forceps, as there were 2,000 new hospitalizations at the same time.

“We are no longer on a plateau, but we are not yet in a good position,” he said.

– In every corner –

And while Trump reiterated his attacks on China as he “hid” the severity of the pandemic, French President Emmanuel Macron and the head of British diplomacy Dominic Raab also questioned Beijing’s transparency.

There is practically no single country or territory on the planet where the coronavirus has not arrived, which has already infected more than 2,280,000 people and killed more than 157,000 since it appeared in China in late 2019, according to the latest count of the ..

Europe registers almost half of these infections and more than 100,000 of the deceased, especially in Italy (more than 23,200 deaths), Spain (more than 20,000), France (more than 19,300) and the United Kingdom (almost 15,500). Far below those figures, China reports 4,632 deaths.

But the United States is the most hit country in the world, with more than 706,000 infections and 37,079 deaths. In Latin America the death toll exceeds 4,000 and Africa registers more than 1,000.

But beyond Trump’s instigation, governments worldwide face the dilemma of when and how to end confinement.

After devastating weeks, signs of the slowing of the epidemic in Europe, even if hundreds of deaths continue to be reported, has led some countries to think about lack of confidence.

“The church of the Bergamo cemetery is empty. At last,” the mayor of that Italian town wrote on Twitter on Saturday, and showed the interior of the place in a photo without the numerous coffins he had received for weeks.

Starting May 11, activities are scheduled to resume, or even reopen, in France and Switzerland. In Germany the appointment is May 4, April 27 in Norway. Denmark already applies it. In Spain, students will continue studying at home in the third quarter and there is no date to reopen the educational centers.

But the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of the risk of a second deadly wave of the virus, if confinement is lifted too soon.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the state border will be closed for another month. And in Latin America, countries such as the Dominican Republic, El Salvador or Paraguay prolong curfews or confinements.

Confinement is even tougher in poorer or conflict countries, in Africa, the Middle East, or Latin America.

“Mr President, we are going through a food crisis. Here is a war,” said Joani Fredericks, an activist from South Africa, concerned that the confinement in her country has led to clashes with the police and looting in the most impoverished neighborhoods, due to the hungry.

In Brazil, with more than 2,300 deaths and more than 33,000 infected – although the actual number of infections could be 15 times higher, according to researchers – the health situation in the favelas is particularly worrying.

“There are great risks of spreading the virus in the favela, around 40-50% of tests done here are positive,” says Tiago Vieira Koch, director of the clinic who works in Rocinha, Rio.

The health crisis threatens to send a heavy bill to Latin America and erase the progress made in recent years, as the World Bank has already warned, which promised 160,000 million dollars to finance projects against the pandemic in the next fifteen months.

After Argentina declared a moratorium on the payment of the internal debt, Ecuador’s creditors agreed to extend until August the term for paying 811 million dollars of interest on its external debt, which will be used to fight the coronavirus.

Amid economic difficulties, many countries are struggling to stock up on supplies to handle the emergency.

In Mexico (almost 6,900 cases and and more than 540 deceased) the government, which prohibited the incineration of the bodies of those killed by the unidentified COVID-19, announced the purchase of 1,000 respirators from the United States, one tenth of what the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, had asked Trump.

Argentina received its first flight with supplies from China, an airplane with 13 tons of medical equipment.

– Concern for migrants and prisoners –

Both in Latin America and in Europe and other regions, the situation of migrants is a focus of concern. Some 1,700 undocumented people – most of them from Latin America – were stranded on their way to the United States in a jungle area of ​​Panama, where the opening of borders is crowded.

Guatemala, for its part, announced that the deportations of Guatemalans from the United States have been suspended until further notice after a spike in coronavirus cases among those expelled.

Another sensitive front is prisons. Two prisoners died in a riot unleashed for fear of the coronavirus in a prison in northern Peru, after the death of another inmate by COVID-19.

In Ecuador a prisoner died where there are about 1,400 detainees, while in Colombia three inmates died and 20 were infected in the Villavicencio prison, in the center of the country.