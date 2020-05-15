May 15, 2020 | 12:18 pm

Protests in the US continue as debates on the running of the bulls continue tinged with a partisan tone towards the elections in the neighboring northern country

About 200 protesters, according to Michigan police, gathered outside the state capitol, defying the stay-at-home order issued by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Some of them carried firearms.

“Defend our Constitution. Patriots stand up! ”Read the posters of the protesters, who in several cases showed their support for President Donald Trump.

Michigan, the Midwest state and home to the US auto industry, is expected to play a key role in the November presidential election. In recent days, it has become a highlight for the right-wing opposition to confinement.

With more than 48,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,714 deaths, Michigan has the fourth highest number of deaths from the virus in the country.

Whitmer, a possible partner of Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential formula, imposed severe confinement orders in his attempt to stop the outbreak.

The governor extended the restrictions imposed since March 24 until May 28, but relaxed some measures for commercial and recreational activities.

“It is a difficult time, there is a lot of anxiety, there is a lot of fear,” Whitmer told MLive on Thursday. “Even now, it is more important than ever to be vigilant (…) If people let their guard down we could see COVID-19 start to rise again,” he added.

The governor noted that this should not be a “political moment” and condemned the displays of Confederate flags and “Nazi symbolism” in the protests.

The protests have turned into “political demonstrations where people come with Confederate flags and Nazi symbolism and ask for violence,” he said.

According to a Washington Post and Ipsos poll, 72% of Michigan residents said they approved of Whitmer’s actions, while 25% disapproved.

The poll also indicated that only 43% of those surveyed approved Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which has already left more than 84,000 dead in the world power.

However, political decisions about the pandemic hit hard in the pre-election campaign.

Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by just 10,000 votes in Michigan in 2016, and winning this status is considered crucial to her re-election hopes.

The current president and future Republican candidate launched into the debate on the confinement in Wisconsin, also governed by a Democrat and seen as another key piece towards reelection.

The state Supreme Court, dominated by conservatives, reversed the confinement orders issued by Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday.

Although Wisconsin is not one of the states most affected by the virus, it registers more than 10,900 cases and more than 400 deaths.

“The Great State of Wisconsin … just received another victory,” Trump tweeted. Courts forced their Democratic governor to let the state open up. People want to continue with their lives, “he concluded.

According to some media, the Trump campaign will focus on questioning Joe Biden’s political record, and arguing that the Democratic candidate has a bad score when it comes to “looking after American interests.”

The campaign will be tailored to regional interests and will attack the Democrat on his record against China, his climate policy, and even his state of mind.

Michigan and Wisconsin join Pennsylvania, Biden’s home state, as the most important terrain for the goals of both presidential campaigns. Pennsylvania will have its primary election on June 2.