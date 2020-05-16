The Civil Police of São Paulo preventively arrested this Saturday, 16, the engineer Antônio Carlos Bronzeri, of the Brazilian Conservative Front, and Jurandir Pereira Alencar, protesters accused of threat, injury and defamation against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court. The two were arrested in a camp set up at Praça Abilio Soares, in front of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo, by infiltrated police officers.

The duo who are gathered at the 15th Civil Police Station in São Paulo had already been detained on the last day 2 during a demonstration in front of the house of the Minister of the Supreme, but were released through restrictions. The flagrant arrests also resulted in a second investigation into new crimes of disobedience, breach of preventive sanitary measures and incitement to crime, according to the Civil Police.

The preventive arrest warrants were issued by Judge Ana Carolina Netto Mascarenhas on the judicial duty of this Saturday, 16, after Antônio and Jurandir failed to comply with the measures imposed on them. In the decision, the magistrate stressed that incarceration was necessary because ‘(Antônio and Jurandir) disregarded the benefit of the provisional freedom granted, as well as for the guarantee of public order, which is essential at this time.’

Antônio and Jurandir were part of the group of pro-Bolsonaro protesters who protested last 2, in front of the building where Alexandre de Moraes has his residence, shortly after the minister suspended the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem, director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency, to the head of the Federal Police.

Using a megaphone, about 20 protesters, with cars parked on the sidewalk covered with the Brazilian flag, cursed Moraes and asked him to go down to the street. The minister was called “a communist who does not like the police” and who was “afraid of Ramage”. Jurandir and Antônio were detained at the time and then released by applying restrictive measures.

The duo was denounced by the São Paulo Public Ministry for crimes of threat, injury and defamation, with Judge Márcio Lucio Falavigna Sauandag, of the 22nd Criminal Court of São Paulo, already open the process.

Signed by prosecutor Alexandra Milaré Toledo Santos, the complaint points out that Bronzeri used a loudspeaker to threaten the minister, saying that ‘you and your family will never be able to go out on the streets of this country, not even in twenty years’ and’ we will defend them from the earth ‘.

“On the same occasion, the accused, together with the unidentified co-authors, on public roads, to the eyes of neighbors and passers-by, insulted and defamed the victim by calling her, through the microphone attached to the speaker, ‘PCC lawyer’ , ‘thief’, ‘corrupt’, ‘coward’, ‘scoundrel’, ‘rascal’, ‘deer’, ‘sissy’, among other offenses, with all the action recorded by cameras “, detailed the prosecutor.

Bronzeri was the target last week of crime news moved by Governor João Doria (PSDB) after posting a video on Youtube defending São Paulo residents to reopen their businesses and call him in case of an obstacle to kick government inspectors ‘kicking’ .

The lawyer Fernando José da Costa, who defends the governor, claims to have seen a ‘crime of resistance’ in the declarations, since state decrees restrict the opening of services only to those considered essential. The measure was adopted to reduce contagion by the new coronavirus in the state, the epicenter of covid-19 in the country.

