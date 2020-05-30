Protests over the death of George Floyd sparked acts of vandalism in Atlanta, protesters set fire to a police car, and smashed windows at the headquarters of the CNN television network.

Hundreds of them confronted the police outside CNN headquarters. They spray-painted the large, iconic CNN logo outside the building, breaking a windowed entrance.

Protesters also beat officers with bottles and entered a restaurant in downtown Atlanta. They also used barricades to break the windshields of police vehicles and jumped from one car to another.

The demonstration started peacefully but quickly changed its tone; They threw bottles at the officers and beat some of them.

Therefore, the police ordered the protesters to leave the street and threatened to arrest them if they did not leave quickly.

Protestants used accelerant to burn an American flag. People watched the scene from the roofs of their houses and apartments.

They were also walking on the interstate highway in downtown Atlanta and appeared to be trying to block traffic.

Why did George Floyd die?

Last Monday, May 25, it was revealed that a black man, later identified as George Floyd, died because a police officer put pressure on his neck with the knee after arresting him.

According to protesters and family members of George, police officers abused their authority; A video circulating on social networks shows Floyd handcuffed and breathless.

According to the testimonies, supposedly for trying to pay with a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

According to the images, after several minutes under the policeman’s knee, Floyd remained motionless and was transferred to the hospital where they declared his death.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called Floyd’s death “sad and tragic,” while Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris considered it a “public execution.”

This note was originally published on UnoTv