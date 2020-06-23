A group of protesters attempted to tear down the statue of a United States President near the White House on Monday night, as Washington police tried to disperse the protest with pepper spray.

Since the death of George Floyd, an African-American who was suffocated by a white police officer in Minnesota on May 25, a wave of anti-racist and anti-police brutality protests has spread across the country.

On Monday, several hundred protesters were repelled by at least 100 police officers after they put ropes around the equestrian statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, which stands in Lafayette Square, a few meters from the White House. .

« The police attacked us. They have taken justice into their own hands, » Raymond Spaine, a 52-year-old African-American man who cleaned his eyes with a solution of water and salt, told ..

On June 1, police dispersed a peaceful demonstration with tear gas and smoke bombs in that same plaza, minutes before President Donald Trump walked across from government headquarters to take a picture of himself in front of a church that had been burned down the night before.

In response to the riots that have led to the protests in some cities, Trump has ordered the authorities to « dominate the streets » and has shown no qualms about a strong deployment of forces.

The president also threatened to use the Insurrection Act, which has been used exceptionally and allows the deployment of the armed forces in the United States.

cjc-bgs / to / piz / lda