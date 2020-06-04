Protests over the death of George Floyd in Sacramento

Share on Facebook

Share on twitter

Share in mail

Share on whatsapp

Police use tear gas in Dallas, Washington and Atlanta

Protesters have taken to the streets of cities across the United States for the seventh consecutive night to protest the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of the Police while he was being detained.

In this sense, and despite the curfews that are in force in several American cities to stop the protests, the protesters have once again condemned the death of black people in police custody and the existing social and economic disparities in society. American, as reported by the country’s media.

In Dallas, located in the state of Texas, Police have used tear gas to disperse protesters upon arrival at the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, where there have been clashes between the two sides. Later, they have detained several of them, who were protesting peacefully, as reported by the CNN television channel.

The curfew has taken effect from 7:00 p.m. in Dallas, but it only applies in some parts of the city, so protesters have marched around those areas.

For their part, protesters also march through the streets of Washington, the capital, violating the imposed curfew. Additionally, at least one military helicopter flies over the city in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

The tension has been maximum outside the White House, where the Police have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a crowd with the objective that the President, Donald Trump, visit the Church of Saint John, for what who has had to cross Lafayette Park.

The Mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, has condemned the actions of the Police through Twitter and has considered the use of tear gas against protesters in the vicinity of the White House as “shameful” and “without provocation”.

In New York there have been marches in Brooklyn and Manhattan, where the police presence has also increased. The New York authorities have warned that people not considered essential who are on the street during the curfew will be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor, which has not deterred protesters.

Although the marches have been mostly peaceful, there have been sporadic outbreaks of violence in some parts of Manhattan. Specifically, several Union Square stores have been looted and destroyed. After episodes of violence and damage to private property, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has extended the curfew to Tuesday night.

As reported on Twitter, the curfew will begin at 8:00 p.m., while this Monday began at 23:00 p.m. “These protests have power and meaning. But as the night progresses, we see that groups use them to incite violence and destroy property, “said de Blasio. “Our priority is to keep people safe,” he said.

THE NATIONAL GUARD IN ATLANTA

Meanwhile, National Guard troops and Atlanta Police officers have been deployed through the center of the city, located in the state of Georgia, to disperse the protesters when the curfew has taken effect, at 9:00 p.m. .

When the time has come, protesters have thrown projectiles at the police, which have responded with tear gas, according to CNN. Later, the people who were still protesting have been expelled and the situation has calmed down.

Atlanta Police have reported that a total of 52 people have been arrested in the context of the protests this Monday. “We have encountered several problems during the day, including cases in which protesters blocked traffic on various highways,” he said in a statement.

“The curfew is in effect and officials are working to ensure compliance with the curfew and make arrests where necessary,” he added.

GASES IN RICHMOND

Police in Richmond, Virginia have also used tear gas against protesters, after warning them to stop trying to shoot down some statues located on Monument Avenue.

After using tear gas, the Police have apologized to the peaceful protesters, assuring that the gas had been necessary because there were others who did not allow agents to enter the area.

LOS ANGELES ASKS TO DEMONSTRATE WITHOUT VIOLENCE

Lastly, Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, where shops, buildings and shopping malls have been looted and vandalized in the context of the protests over Floyd’s death, has asked people to demonstrate without violence.

While acknowledging that Floyd’s death was “fundamentally non-American, inhumane” and ensuring that he “cries out for justice,” he has urged not to carry out acts of violence and looting, citing that it will delay the movement – Black Lives. matter – for the years to come.

“We will continue to do everything possible to restore peace and keep this city safe,” said Garcetti.

Thousands of people have demonstrated across the country after Floyd’s death on May 25, after being reduced with a knee to the neck by Derek Chauvin, a white agent who is already detained and charged with third-degree murder .

Related topics