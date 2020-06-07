A small group of protesters tore down the statue of a Confederate general in the former Confederation capital on Saturday night, after a day of mostly peaceful protests in Virginia.

The statue of General Williams Carter Wickham was knocked down from its pedestal in Monroe Park, a Richmond police spokeswoman reported. He said he did not know if any arrests had been made or if the statue had been damaged.

Protesters tied a rope around the statue, which had been on the site since 1891, The Richmond Times-Dispatch newspaper reported, adding that someone urinated on it after it was knocked down. Photographs and videos from the newspaper showed that they apparently dumped or sprayed red paint on the statue.

In 2017, some of Wickham’s descendants asked city authorities to remove the statue.

Confederate monuments are a major focus of tension in Virginia and other parts of the southern United States. Confederate monuments began to be removed after a white supremacist killed nine black people during a Bible study at a South Carolina church in 2015 and then again after a deadly rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam announced that the state-owned statue of former Confederate General Robert E. Lee would be removed from its pedestal on the famous Monument Avenue “as soon as possible.”

The Lee statue is one of five Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential street, and a National Historic District. The monuments of the avenue have been meeting points during the protests of the last days for the death of George Floyd. Some of the statues have been graffiti-painted with captions such as “End Police Brutality” and “Stop White Supremacy.”

Last week, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to remove the other Confederate monuments from the avenue, which includes statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Generals Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart. Those statues are located on city land, unlike the Lee statue, which is on state property.