15 minutes. “Go home, Jacob, go home!” “What a shame! Shame!” With these words, a group of protesters kicked out the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, after he refuses to commit to decommissioning total of the city Police department. This was collected by The New York Times.

The scene, obviously, jumped to social networks, at a time when pressure from citizens increases for achieving profound changes in the State security forces. All this, as a result of the murder of the African American, George Floyd, at the hands of policemen last May.

Perhaps for the first time, Jacob Frey, 38, had to face the claims face to face dozens of protesters this Saturday. The Mayor of Minneapolis is a civil rights lawyer and took office in 2018, promising to improve the relationship between the community and the Police.

Across the country, calls to remove, reduce, or abolish Police departments have gained new momentum since the crime against Floyd.

Measures in Minneapolis

In fact, the City of Minneapolis approved an order last Friday that, among other things, prohibits the Police from using the technique of strangulation during arrests.

Almost two-thirds of the people who have been restrained by the Minéapolis Police since 2012, a total of 428, were black. This was reflected in a CNN study prepared with data from the city’s Police Department itself.

Agent Derek Chauvin also used it with George Floyd and killed him as a consequence of “the submission, restriction and compression of the neck“according to the official autopsy.

This figure means that the procedure in question, which is restricted or prohibited in many Police departments in the United States (USA), has been used on average almost once a week in Minneapolis since that period. In addition, 14% of these 428 people, a total of 58, lost consciousness after agents pinned them by the neck.

Also, the order requires the Minneapolis Police, located in the state of Minnesota, to report and intervene if an agent uses this technique. At the same time, the order, to which the CNN television network had access, requires that the chief of the Minneapolis Police authorize the use of crowd control weapons, such as rubber bullets and tear gas.

Finally, the approved text, which is temporary and will need the ratification of a judge to enter into force, it orders that the appropriate disciplinary measures be imposed. It even allows civil audits of images from agents’ body cameras.

“This is a time when we can totally change the way our Police Department operates“Jacob Frey himself said on Friday. He admitted that in the past there have been difficulties in making changes of this nature and now, finally, it can be done” well. “

In New York too

As for New York, the state governor, Andrew Cuomo announced the same measure. It is a reform agenda that he wants to embark on with the death of Floyd and the “continuing pattern of police brutality” against minority communities across the country as the backdrop.

Cuomo specified that he will carry out the change in these policies next week. Likewise, he said that he wants to prohibit and make a crime “false reports based on race “911. In addition, it seeks to designate the New York Attorney General as an independent prosecutor for matters related to the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by the security forces.

“Mr. Floyd’s death was the breaking point of a long list of deaths that they were unnecessary and abusive. People are saying stop, we must change and we must end this abuse, “said Cuomo at a press conference.

In the governor’s opinion, “stopping police abuse vindicates the overwhelming majority, 99.9%, of the police who want to do the right thing.” “It restores security, respect and trust,” he added. In his opinion, New York “should be at the forefront of this movement“