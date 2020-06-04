An hour before the end of the curfew, thousands of people still remained in central Washington, near the White House.

Thousands of protesters They returned to congregate this Wednesday in Washington DC in a peaceful protest for the police violence against African Americans, while dozens of agents with military clothing They arrived at the center by bus about four hours before the curfew.

There have been 13,500+ arrests in 42 cities as a result of protests stemming from the death of George Floyd, according to a CBS News tally. Tens of thousands of National Guard troops have been mobilized nationwide to support civil unrest operations. Here’s @krisvancleave pic.twitter.com/f4BnQ6TQ85 – CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 3, 2020

A much larger crowd than the day before gathered in the afternoon at the center of the capital, divided into several groups by a new security perimeter drawn up by the local Police around the White House, but without the fence of more than two meters that on Tuesday separated them from the security forces.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. local, half a dozen white buses arrived around the White House, and from each of them about 50 soldiers dressed in camouflage military uniform and riot shields.

The protesters who were in the area greeted the soldiers with boos and shouted at them:Shame! ” and “Who do they protect? ”.

A Pentagon source told . that they were not active units, without offering further details. The National Guard – A corps of reservists activated by the Washington mayor’s office to deal with the protests – announced Tuesday that they planned to deploy an additional 1,500 troops in the capital this week.

In addition, the Pentagon reported on Tuesday that it kept 1,600 active-duty soldiers deployed around Washington in case it was necessary to send them to the protest area, after moving them from North Carolina and NY.

The Mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, delayed the curfew of this Wednesday until 23:00 h, after two consecutive days imposing it from 19:00 h.

An hour before the end of the curfew, thousands of people still remained in central Washington in the vicinity of the White House in a demonstration that was going peaceably, as . could verify.

Participants in the protest carried banners with messages like “Without justice without peace,” “Trump is a racist,” “Stop fucking around,” “Let them breathe,” or “I’m proud of the city of chocolate,” as Washington is known. DC.

Most of the protesters were young and african american, but there were people of all ages and races, like whites, some Latino and Asians.

There he was Nevine Sealer, 55, a neighbor from Washington, with a sign that read “Ku Klux Klan Judicial“” Ku Klux Klan MAGA “(referring to Trump’s slogan Make America Great Again),” who told . that this was the fifth night he had protested there.

They’ve pushed us away from the White House, now we can’t get close, “Sealer said, referring to National Guard troops deployed on the street to prevent the advance of the protesters towards the presidential mansion.

Sealer noted that he has come out to protest because he wants to see Trump “out” of the Presidency because of what he is doing, although he stressed that they are not only manifested by the president’s policies: “This is because of the racism that is systemic and institutional, many whites are not interested in blacks.”

After the curfew began, there were still hundreds of protesters around the White House, without for the moment there have been registered altercations.

In the afternoon, one of the groups of protesters had approached the hotel that the company of the American president, Donald trump, it has in the city center, strongly protected by the security forces and that had some broken windows on the first floor, according to the newspaper The Washington Post.

In front of the hotel, on Pennsylvania Avenue, thousands of people lay on the floor for several minutes and chanted “¡I can’t breathe! ”, The same phrase that African-American George Floyd said last week, shortly before he died of suffocation due to the pressure that the knee of a white police officer exerted on his neck.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old black activist, Seun Babalola, gave a speech in another area of ​​the protests to announce the creation of a group, “Concerned Citizens”, with which he intends to help better channel and organize the organic protests that have arisen in the city following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota. .

