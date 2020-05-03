BRASILIA – Screaming “Maia Out! “a motorcade of pro-Bolsonaro protesters takes care of the Esplanada dos Ministérios on the morning of this Sunday, 3. Inside hundreds of cars, shouting slogans against the president of Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, And the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

On the day that Brazil reaches the number of more than 100 thousand people infected by the covid-19, with more than 7,500 people killed, the protesters break through social isolation and crowd in front of the Museum of the Republic and the Cathedral of Brasília. It is a sunny and hot day in Brasilia. On the sidewalks, street vendors sell Brazilian flags. Many people also walk and cycle around the area.

A sound car is used by the protesters, who shout slogans and support for the president Jair Bolsonaro, who since the beginning of the pandemic has minimized the disease, says that it is nothing serious and insists on convincing people to go to the street, a position that his own Ministry of Health, in addition to all the authorities and specialists in Brazil and the world, they strongly reject.

The Federal Highway Police accompanies the movement. The forecast is to follow the Esplanade to the Praça dos Três Poderes. Brasília has registered, so far, a low number of cases of contamination and deaths by covid-19, p

orque good part of the population has respected the isolation measures imposed by the government of the Federal District. In the last few days, however, the number of people circulating in the city has increased, although statistics indicate that the coronavirus has not yet reached its peak in any region of the country. In all places, the numbers of cases and deaths are rising.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro left the Palácio do Alvorada and visited cities in Goiás. Completely disregarding all recommendations for social isolation, the president caused crowds, embraced people and said that the protection measures are “irresponsible”.

