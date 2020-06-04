Thousands of people demonstrating up close, shouting their demands and coughing when they are affected by tear gas: experts fear that the protests that are multiplying by the United States revive the spread of the coronavirus, a risk that many are willing to run “for the health of the nation”.

For Ebony Hilton, a black doctor at the University of Virginia hospital, the United States is currently facing two dangerous pandemics: that of Covid-19 and that of police violence.

This doctor assured the . that along with her colleagues she hopes that the cases of coronavirus will have a new peak in the country because in the protests “there is no social distancing and unfortunately most of the people use their masks incorrectly.”

He also said that tear gas used regularly by the police to disperse protesters “increases the risk,” due to the cough and nausea they cause.

Many of the protesters are aware of these risks, in the country that accumulates the most cases of covid-19 in the world.

But they put their need to protest ahead of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died of suffocation last week in Minneapolis while pinned down by a white cop.

“This is something that is happening for the health of the nation as well,” said Cav Manning, a 52-year-old New Yorker demonstrating Monday night in Brooklyn.

“What we have seen is so disturbing that we have to be out here right now, despite the covid, despite the fact that we can get infected,” he told ..

Double-function masks

Behind the protests against police brutality, racism and social inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic there are a series of worrying statistics.

A study done last year, based on newspaper articles and official data, showed that a black man has a one in a thousand chance of dying at the hands of the police, 2.5 times more than a white man.

“Many elements indicate that the police are a threat to public health in the United States,” said study lead author Frank Edwards of Rutgers University at the time.

The problem is not limited to more mediatized deaths like Floyd’s, but affects the health of a community that feels stigmatized daily, Dr. Hilton said.

“Chronic stress has been shown to be directly linked to an increased risk of cancerous formations, hypertension, diabetes, heart problems, obesity,” he listed.

Although covid-19 infections have slowed in the United States after peaking in mid-April, health professionals are concerned about the possibility that the protests will pick them up in the coming weeks.

This is also in part because numerous African Americans and members of other minorities particularly exposed to covid-19 due to their medical history participate in the protests.

Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at the University of California Riverside, recalled that the risk of outdoor pollution, although lower, does not equal zero.

The masks, for the time being, therefore have the dual function of protecting protesters “not only from the covid-19, but also from the surveillance of the authorities.”

