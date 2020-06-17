RICHMOND, Virginia, USA (AP) – Protesters in Richmond, Virginia, knocked down another Confederate statue Tuesday night, local media reported.

The Howitzers Monument, located near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus in Monroe Park, was demolished after protesters, who spent the night marching in the rain, used a rope to lift it off its pedestal.

The paint-splattered figure was seen facedown on the floor and in the rain that soaked the Virginia capital, according to a video from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

It is the third Confederate statue, and the fourth monument, downed by protesters in Virginia since the start of international protests after the death of George Floyd, an American man who died after a white Minneapolis agent pinned him to the ground by placing him on the floor. knee over neck.

Statues of Confederation President Jefferson Davis, General Williams Carter Wickham and Christopher Columbus have been demolished in recent weeks.

Protesters began the Tuesday night protest calling for the removal of all Confederate monuments, the formation of a civilian review board for police actions and the withdrawal of funding to the police, among other things, as reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. .

Before the flaws, the Howitzers Monument featured a Confederate gunner standing in front of a gun. It was erected in 1892 to honor the city’s artillery unit in the Civil War, according to the Encyclopedia of Virginia.