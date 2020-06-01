The noise of helicopters over the region White House did not give a respite during the whole of Saturday morning and started again in the middle of the afternoon of this Sunday, 31. The capital of United States is one of the 75 cities that agreed with brands from social upheaval which the country plunged into this weekend, when anti-racism protests calling for justice for the death of George Floyd spread, with episodes of violence.

The demonstrations, which arrived on Sunday for the sixth consecutive day, caused at least 24 city officials to declare a curfew to try to contain the riots. It was the first time since the 1968 mobilizations, after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., that so many cities adopted the measure at the same time in response to civil unrest. THE National guard it was triggered in 11 of the 50 states, but protesters defied the police and the curfew and continued on the streets.

Protests against racism in the police approach started in Minneapolis, in the state of Minnesota, where Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was asphyxiated by a white police officer. Floyd’s death rekindled the anti-racism movement in the police, already seen in 2013 and 2014. But this time, the revolt comes amid a serious pandemic and an economic crisis comparable only to Great Depression of 1929. With the highest number of deaths by covid-19 in the world – more than 104,000 so far -, 40 million unemployed and a social upheaval, the US entered this historic crisis this weekend.

The United States has begun a process of gradual reopening of the economy in recent weeks, after indications that the peak of coronavirus contamination has passed. But the protests could make the expected second wave of contagion arrive sooner than expected.

In London, Berlin and Rio de Janeiro, protesters took to the streets in support of the American agenda. In the United States, most of the demonstrations were peaceful, but there was conflict between police and protesters in cities such as Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York and Washington, with police cars on fire, stores plundered and looted.

The growth and escalation in the tone of the demonstrations indicates that the protesters will find it difficult to maintain cohesion around the initial agenda. Videos shared on the internet and live broadcasts on TV showed conflict between the protesters. There are group scenes of black protesters in Brooklyn, New York, trying to prevent a Target store from being ransacked. Similar records began to appear on social media, indicating internal disagreement.

Presidential reaction



In front of the White House, Donald Trump is a divisive figure. The country is split between those who love and those who hate the American. The president is repeatedly criticized for fomenting divisions through the rhetoric of “us against them”, which he brought from the 2016 electoral campaign and maintains towards this year’s presidential race. On Saturday, he even suggested that his supporters demonstrate at the White House, which could worsen tension if there were clashes between groups.

The American’s option in the face of the protests has been to demand a strong reaction from the authorities – mayors, police and the National Guard. Yesterday, the president announced that he will designate the anti-fascist group Antifa, in which he blames the violence of the demonstrations, as a terrorist organization.

Currently, more than 60 groups are designated as foreign terrorist organizations, such as Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS). The designation is considered a political and diplomatic action, but experts point out that Trump will have difficulty implementing the measure. On Saturday in a speech in Florida, Trump said that Floyd’s memory was being “dishonored by vandals, looters and anarchists”.

In an interview with CNN, Susan Rice, a former National Security adviser to the Obama administration, said that if Trump wants to continue the fight against Antifa, he must also look at far-right groups with the same attention. In 2017, when there was an attack on protesters protesting against white supremacists and supporters of neo-Nazism in Charlottesville, Trump was demanding to take a stand against extremists, but said only that there was a lot of hatred “on both sides”.

On the Democratic side, attention is now focused on the choice of Joe Biden, Trump’s future opponent in this year’s election, to run for vice president. He has already stated that he will choose a woman as vice president and now there is part of the party that goes on to advocate that he bid candidate with a black woman as vice to capitalize the civil movement. On the other hand, he achieved the party’s cohesion around his name at the start of the primaries by proving that he had the support of blacks in the U.S. and needs to get votes in areas where Trump is still strong: the electorate of the American midwest.

