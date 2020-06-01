Small detonations and the passage of helicopters over the affected areas were heard in the city

With bonfires in front of the White House and fires in other parts of Washington, the protesters responded this Sunday to the curfew decreed in the American capital.

The restriction, which took effect from 23:00 local time (3.00 GMT on Monday) and included the deployment of the National Guard, did not prevent protesters who from early hours gathered in front of the White House disobeyed the order to leave. .

Instead, they lit bonfires in the areas adjacent to the White House, set fire to some shops and attacked the facades of various establishments with stones and other objects.

The District of Columbia Fire Department reported on its Twitter account about fires in the basement of St. John’s Episcopal Church, as well as at a facility located in Lafayette Square (the plaza in front of the presidential house) and in the AFL-CIO headquarters, the largest union platform in the country.

“This church has been standing in our city since the beginning of the 19th century,” said the District Police on that social network, where it also confirmed that it was dealing with two cases of robberies committed by groups in at least two important warehouses.

An aerial image of Washington circulated on Twitter, showing its iconic obelisk surrounded by thick columns of smoke.

WITHOUT JUSTICE THERE IS NO PEACE

The protesters returned this Sunday for the third consecutive day to the White House and then to Congress, to demand justice for the murder of the African-American citizen George Floyd, who has triggered mobilizations in different parts of the country.

From early on, the metal barricades that guard the distance between passers-by and the White House were almost halfway down Lafayette Square, but that did not deter protesters.

The claims were read, shouted, and even carried like graffiti on the masks worn by those present to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Without justice there is no peace,” was one of the most insistent cries mixed with “I can’t breathe,” alluding to the request of Floyd, who died last Monday night after being violently arrested on suspicion. from trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket.

In videos recorded by passers-by, an agent appears with his knee around his neck for several minutes. Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, ”Floyd is heard.

The banners were also eloquent: “Will I be next?” Asked a young woman dressed in black and wearing a blue mask, accompanied by two other girls whose posters read “My skin color is not a threat.”

Among the attendees, one or the other Hispanic stood out who showed up to express their solidarity.

IT IS A PROBLEM OF ALL

One of those young people was Diana Moreno, born in Los Angeles to Guatemalan parents, who displayed a small notice with the message in Spanish “‘ Lives matter! ” and the initials of the Afro-descendant Black Lives Matter movement (“Black Lives Matter”).

“Just because it does not affect us as Latino or white or non-black people does not mean that it does not affect other people. It is a human problem ”, defended this young woman.

Richard, another of the protesters, told Efe that as a white-skinned person he feels the duty to get up and raise his voice to say: “if we are not all living well, nobody lives well and there is no peace.”

“Because of the color of the skin, they discriminate in wages, well-being, health and safety, and I don’t want to live in a world that discriminates because of skin color,” he said.

I HAVE A SON AND WANT TO SEE JUSTICE

“I am black and I have a black son and I want to see justice and peace,” said Janel, an African American mother, who came to the mobilization accompanied by a group of women.

Janel, who showed her nieces while speaking, said she hopes they can live “in a world where they can walk freely without being judged by the color of their skin.”

Regarding the violence that occurred in different cities, including Washington, he considered that “it is a response to years and years and years of the same oppressive behavior.”

During the disturbances that occurred on Saturday night in the vicinity of the White House, some seventy Secret Service and Metropolitan Police officers were wounded. At times, the numbers of injured or detained during this day are unknown.

