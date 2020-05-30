Protesters outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta, USA. USA (Free Press Photo: @ MundoActual18).

In addition, protesters set fire to a patrol in front of the canal facilities and smashed windows.

Local police issued orders to disperse the group of protesters as the riots unfolded. Helmeted officers created a barrier and confronted protesters with posters.

In the country’s capital, participants in the movement stormed the Treasury Department complex and spray-painted the area.

Some of the protesters were briefly detained by the US Secret Service. But they finally let them go.

The mayors of Minneapolis and Saint Paul declared the night curfew in these two neighboring cities in the state of Minnesota, after the protests and riots in recent days over the death of Floyd.

United States President Donald Trump said he had spoken to George Floyd’s family. “I spoke to family members, excellent people,” he said at the White House.

Trump was criticized for previous comments on Twitter in which he called the protesters “thugs” and warned that “when the looting begins, the shooting will begin.”

