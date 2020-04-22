During a press conference, the governor announced a plan to resume economic activity

In announcing the plan for a gradual reopening of the economy in São Paulo, Governor João Doria (PSDB) criticized all citizens who failed to comply with the determinations of the state government and city halls regarding the new coronavirus. Classifying them as “enemies of life”, Doria said she asked the public security officials for a response to the breach. The statement was made on Wednesday, 22, during a press conference.

Deputies Douglas Garcia and Gil Diniz in the ‘Fora Doria’ act on the 18th. On Sunday, the 19th, a similar act occurred, both on Avenida Paulista.

Photo: Reproduction Social Networks / Estadão Content

“They disrespected, without masks, the guidelines of the government and the Municipality of São Paulo” and “became friends and defenders of the virus and enemies of life,” said Doria.

The governor also said that he recommended that public security officials take action against anyone who is “sabotaging health and health professionals”.

“Make your demonstrations safely, over the internet, but don’t be irresponsible to do it on the street, on the avenues of São Paulo, and still trying to block some roads in the city,” he warned.

During a press conference, Doria also announced the gradual reopening of the economy in some cities in the state, under the “São Paulo Plan”, starting on the 11th. with the appropriate protection measures.

.