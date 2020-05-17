BRASÍLIA – A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro hit the flag of Brazil with a flagpole on the head of a Band News TV journalist who was waiting to enter the station live during a demonstration in support of the government in the federal capital. The episode occurred shortly before Bolsonaro’s participation in the protest.

After the assault, reporter Clarissa Oliveira reported that the tone of the protesters was “quite aggressive” towards the press. The person responsible for the aggression, according to her, circulated with the Brazilian flag, calling media professionals “trash”. After hitting the flag on the head of the professional, the woman laughed at the situation and apologized, still laughing.

In a note, the Journalism direction of Band lamented “more this proof of disrespect for the work of the press”. According to the broadcaster, the police report was made. Band said it required “exemplary punishment for this unacceptable act of savagery”. “The assault on our reporter, Clarissa Oliveira, during a demonstration in front of the Planalto Palace, offends the freedom of the press and all journalists,” says the note.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for a reporter, exercising her profession, to be cowardly attacked by a radical protester, who will never know the real meaning of the right to free expression and the free press, one of the mainstays of Democracy,” wrote the minister of Supreme Federal Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes. He is responsible for conducting an investigation in the Supreme Court on the organization of acts against democracy in the country.

Earlier this month, in another act that had the participation of Bolsonaro, professionals from Estadão were also attacked by demonstrators favorable to the government. On the occasion, photographer Dida Sampaio was the target of kicks, punches and shoves. Other professionals who worked on the site were also verbally insulted.

From the ramp of the Planalto Palace, Bolsonaro followed the demonstration, posed for photos with 11 of his 22 ministers, sang the national anthem and adopted a mild speech in a live broadcast of the act. “No banner, no flag, that violates our Constitution, the rule of law,” said the president during the broadcast, in relation to the protesters.

The comment marks a difference in relation to the stance adopted in previous acts, such as that of April 19, when Bolsonaro participated in a demonstration against the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and Congress, in front of the Army Headquarters.

