Police arrested the individual and the caravan continued its journey to Downing Street, where a spokesperson stated that the incident has not caused any injuries.

. –

London.- The British Prime Minister’s car, Boris JohnsonToday, he was struck from behind by another vehicle of his escort, after a demonstrator try to stop the caravan upon his departure from the London Parliament.

The conservative « premier » had participated in the Commons in a control session and, upon leaving Westminster, he met with a concentration of several people protesting against Turkey’s policy on the Kurdish minority.

According to official sources, one of the protesters hit the road to try to intercept the Jaguar in which Johnson was traveling, and the braking caused one of the escort’s vehicles to collide with the rear.

Police arrested the individual and the caravan He continued on his way to Downing Street, where a spokesperson stated that the incident has not caused injuries.

A video circulating on social networks captures the moment when the escort vehicle hits Johnson’s, and some photos also show that the car has a deep dent in the back door.

« I think the video speaks for itself about what happened. No injuries have been reported, » added the source of the official residence of the head of the British Government.